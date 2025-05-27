It was a shock ending to Annie’s journey on Farmer Wants A Wife 2025, given she voluntarily departed the reality series after claiming Keeley slept in Corey’s bed.

In an exclusive interview, the 28-year-old revealed why she confronted Keeley at the dinner table.

(Credit: Seven)

“It was such an awkward lead up to the conversation. [Keeley] knew that she wasn’t in bed, and I think she knew that I knew, and it was being discussed without her knowledge,” Annie said, revealing she talked to Jadee and Chloe prior, with all parties giving her “the okay” to discuss it.

“Once I presented it to the table, [Jadee and Chloe] kept pretty quiet and they didn’t back me up. I felt like I was a little bit of a scapegoat.

“I do regret bringing it up without much context from my side. But the reason [I brought it up] was because there was a respect pact in the group.”

That allegedly wasn’t the only agreement made on Farmer Corey’s property.

(Credit: Seven)

“We had conversations – I think they’re all off camera – about s*x in the household. Corey didn’t want to do that. Other farms might do it but he wasn’t silly about that,” she told TV WEEK.

Farmer Corey quickly shut down the idea that Keeley was in his room, while Keeley claimed she was sleeping in the hammock outside.

The dinner party ended with Annie walking away in tears, with Corey following closely behind. During this private conversation, Annie admitted she couldn’t form a romantic relationship in this environment.

Corey and Annie undoubtedly had similarities given their farming backgrounds, and had nice conversations on camera.

“But he had to just follow his heart,” Annie said.

Truthfully, she had conflicting feelings since the Honesty Box.

(Credit: Seven)

“From the honesty box evening, that’s probably when I decided I wanted to leave,” she confessed to TV WEEK.

“I wasn’t sure about whether finding love in that scenario was for me. You could tell he had really strong relationships with some of the other girls.”

Despite the awkward send off, Annie and Keeley remain friends to this day.

“Keeley and I are probably the closest coming off the show. We speak most days and we’re great friends,” she confessed. “We have a very similar personality.”

“We all really did get along so well, you spend a lot of time on and off camera together… the best thing that came out of [FWAW] was the friendships that I gained.”

