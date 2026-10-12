From leaks to snubs: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cause chaos in the Cotswolds

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have only returned to the UK mere weeks ago but they’re already causing chaos in the Cotwolds.

Advertisement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had been living in the US since 2020, made the move back to the UK in August and have settled into a private residence in the Cotswolds region outside of London.

Since then, the couple and their two children – Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5 – have made constant headlines as they’ve attempted to fit in with the generation population in the suburbs.

Here’s everything that’s happened since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK.

A body language expert said these new photos show the couple are “out of sync”. (Credit: Goff)

Advertisement

School Whatsapp fiasco!

“Meghan has exited the group chat” took on new meaning after the Duchess of Sussex joined the year three parents Whatsapp at Archie, seven, and five year old Lilibet’s new UK school only for her phone number to be swiftly screenshotted and circulated online! The security leak, which came after the couple had already changed the kids’ school once, has left Meghan understandably shaken. “Harry keeps saying they need to be patient and give it time, but this added stress over the children’s security and their school has made things that much worse. She’s hanging in there but there’s no doubt this is testing her limits.”

Meghan’s a member of the exclusive Soho House. (Credit: Supplied)

Soho House membership chaos

They famously enjoyed their first dates at exclusive members club Soho House’s Dean Street location, but according to celebrity snoop Rob Shuter, Meghan’s new association with the Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswold’s Chipping Norton could be bad for business.

“Soho House is firmly Team Meghan,” a close confidant told Rob’s Naughty but Nice newsletter of a drop in membership. “In certain circles, being seen there now feels like making a statement: Meghan over Catherine. People don’t want their dinner reservation interpreted as a royal allegiance.”

Advertisement

Meghan’s friend Kelly reportedly “leaked” images of the couple to the press. (Credit: Instagram)

‘Fake’ photo drama

First there were a series of cute family snaps leaked by her best friend Kelly Zajfen, showing exactly where the couple like to hang out – seemingly oblivious to their notorious security fears. Then came the shots of Harry and Meghan walking into a Cotswold pub, which have raised suspicions that the Sussexs may have quietly co-opeated with an anonymous photographer who snapped them in a bid to quieten rumours about marriage problems. “Meghan knows how the press works. The hand-holding was the picture, and the picture was the message,” says a source.

Ellen and Portia might have to find a new local! (Credit: Getty)

Pub staff revolt!

It’s an integral part of British life, but Meghan might be pulling pints at home soon. The American actress has been spotted twice at The Three Horseshoes in Asthall, firstly with Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi, before returning with close friend Kelly. But despite Kelly thanking locals for being “so loving to her friend” a recent Oxford Mail article claims that some employees had refused to wait on the Duchess during one of the visits! “They not only ignored them, but there were several staffers at the Three Horseshoes pub that refused to serve them – so [therefore] somebody else had to,” award-winning journalist Paula Froelich claims.

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

Diary bombshell

Her Cotswolds’ neighbours better watch out as Meghan is rumoured to be quietly biding her time, diligently pouring her heart out into a diary that insiders confirm will become her hotly-rumoured revenge memoir. “Meghan never forgets,” says an insider. “Every time something bad or humiliating has happened to her, she’ll make a note of it in her diary and when she has time she’ll expand on it, sometimes even pouring her heart out into a selfie video. She’s already been talking to publishers, who approached her two years ago, so a deal is already on the table. She’s just waiting until the fuss dies over the Spencer book.”

(Credit: Getty)

Plus, Eugenie’s book snub!

There’s nothing more subtle than Royal shade and Princess Eugenie has shown William, Kate and co that she’s just as good at is as they are, with the news that she “has no idea” how Meghan’s personally signed first-edition copy of her children’s book for her kids ended up on eBay.

Advertisement

An insider adds: “Eugenie’s always tried to stay out of controversy but with Harry and Meghan on her doorstep demanding a ‘catchup’, she’s had to take a stand and it was always going to be with Kate and William. This book scenario is the perfect play – no one, especially Meghan, really believes that book was discarded by accident.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.