It’s a partnership that one source says has taken Prince Harry and his wife Meghan “aback” – news that Kate Middleton’s brother James and King Charles have collaborated on a line of dog treats.

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In a statement shared on November 25, it was revealed that James’ own dog food brand James & Ella has teamed up with the King’s Highgrove Estate to create 100% natural, freeze dried pet nibbles which are being sold under the Highgrove X James & Ella label.

James Middleton, the brother of Kate, Princess of Wales, has collaborated with the King’s Highgrove Estate on a line of dog treats. (Credit: Instagram/jmidy)

The treats are available to buy online via the Highgrove website for £4.95 ($AU9.70), and are available in-store at the King’s Gloucestershire estate.

All proceeds from sales will support The King’s Foundation – Charles’ charity which has a focus on nature and sustainability.

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Pets and the natural world are both subjects close to the heart of the Princess of Wales’ younger brother.

James, 39, previously credited his late Cocker Spaniel Ella with helping him through a battle with depression, and revealed the beloved pup introduced him to his now-wife Alizee Thevenet.

“Dogs and gardens have given me some of my happiest moments, and both can help with our mental health too, so launching these treats with Highgrove feels like a perfect fit,” James said in a statement.

“Ella showed me what a difference a dog can make, and these treats are our way of saying thank you to dogs everywhere.”

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James Middleton has spoken candidly of how dogs saved him. (Credit: Instagram/jmidy)

But sources tell Woman’s Day that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are finding it hard to see the collaboration as “anything other than a colossal kick in the teeth”.

Just over a month earlier, Meghan had proudly launched her own foray into the pet space – spruiking a “plush squeak toy” designed in the image of her As Ever brand’s “signature Raspberry Spread” on her website for $US20.

The limited edition dog toy is described on the As Ever site as a “must-have for pet lovers”.

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Just a month earlier Meghan Markle had spruiked a new dog toy for sale on her As Ever website. (Credit: Instagram/aseverofficial)

“She’s not piling in on James or wishing him any ill will, since he’s obviously a thoroughly decent person who’s only taking advantage of something that’s presumably been offered to him,” a source tells Woman’s Day of the Duchess’ reaction, adding that as the partnership was for a good cause there were no “sour grapes”.

“What’s bothering her and Harry is the glaring irony that the King is willing to enter these types of charitable partnerships with other members of the family and totally shun them like they don’t exist.”

The insider said “this one hits home” because Meghan is passionate about pets and dogs in particular.

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“The timing of this announcement, right after she just launched her own pet product online, also feels so savage,” the source continues. “She’s trying not to let it upset her too much but it’s definitely touched a major nerve.”

But Palace insiders suggest that it was a no-brainer for King Charles to welcome a collaboration with someone like James who is described as a “lovely soul” who is “always striving to help others and make a positive difference in society”.

He was memorably there for his sister Kate – holding her hand as they both descended Mount Snowdon, together with James’ dog Mabel, for the National Three Peaks Challenge in June 2026 to raise money for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

The poignant moment marked the fulfilling of a promise – to climb mountains together after Kate’s gruelling cancer fight.

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James Middleton was there for his sister during her cancer battle and fundraising walk. (Credit: Instagram/princeandprincessofwales/jmidy)

“[The King] is of course very aware of the good things James has done in terms of promoting mental health and showing compassion towards animals,” the insider adds. “It ticks a lot of boxes and is exactly the type of initiative he wants the Highgrove Estate to be aligned with.”

Indeed, there are rumblings among royal watchers that the Sussexes may even do well to take a leaf out of James’ book and the way in which he conducts himself.

“Charles wants to support people who are humble, gracious and drama free,” one tells Woman’s Day. “And that’s James and the Middletons in general, to a tee.”

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