IN SHORT Elyse Pahler disappeared after she was lured to secluded bushland by three classmates

by three classmates What they did to Elyse, and why , shocked the whole community

, shocked the whole community The boys responsible were three highschool misfits obsessed by satanic imagery and devil worship

and devil worship Here, we reveal the details behind the chilling ritual murder

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Elyse Pahler, 15, was the eldest of four sisters and a bright, active teenager.

Known for her athleticism, academic achievements, and close friendships, she was the kind of girl who seemed to have the world at her feet.

On the evening of July 22, 1995, Elyse was at home with her family, enjoying a quiet night of television and conversation.

But hours later, her mother Lisanne noticed she was gone. Panic set in immediately.

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Elyse Pahler suffered a terrible fate

Flyers were printed, neighbours canvassed, and tips poured in, yet for months, Elyse’s whereabouts remained a mystery.

Among her school peers were three boys – Royce Casey, 16, Jacob Delashmutt, 15, and Joseph Fiorella, 14.

They were outsiders with a fascination for death metal.

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They played in a band called Hatred, modelled after Slayer, and were described by classmates as “weird” and socially detached.

More obsessed than his two friends, Fiorella studied Slayer song lyrics “as if they held deep meaning,” admitting that “the music started to influence the way he looked at things.”

Fiorella later asked Delashmutt if he would be interested in sacrificing a virgin in a ritual murder, selecting their classmate, Elyse Pahler, because he was “obsessed with her and obsessed with killing her”.

That night, Delashmutt called Elyse, inviting her to meet them in a nearby field, claiming they would smoke marijuana together.

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Jacob Delashmutt. Image: San Luis Obispo County Sherriff’s Office

Expecting a typical evening with classmates, she left home unaware of the horror awaiting her.

The boys led her to a secluded eucalyptus grove, chosen deliberately for its isolation.

Her father later noted that the trees in the grove naturally formed the shape of a pentagram – a detail the perpetrators would later exploit in their ritual.

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For months, the community clung to hope, desperately searching for Elyse. It wasn’t until March 15, 1996, that Casey, struggling with guilt and the moral weight of what he had done, confessed to a priest, revealing the unthinkable.

In the grove, Delashmutt had strangled Elyse with a belt before Fiorella stabbed her in the neck with a hunting knife.

Delashmutt and Casey then attacked her with multiple stabs to the neck and back.

As she moaned on the ground, and cried out for her mother and for Jesus, Casey stomped on the back of her neck.

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None of the injuries were instantly fatal, so Elyse slowly bled to death.

After ensuring she was dead, Delashmutt attempted to remove her pants – a plan the boys had discussed in advance – but Casey insisted they leave.

Royce Casey. Image: San Luis Obispo County Sherriff’s Office

The three buried Elyse in a shallow grave roughly 300m from her home.

All three were charged with her murder and kidnapping.

In early 1997, the prosecutor shared some of the chilling statements the defendants had made, including that they believed killing a classmate in a ritual murder would appease the devil and grant them musical talent.

Casey later explained during his first parole hearing: “Afterward, we talked about if we would be rewarded by the devil for doing this. We still looked at ourselves like this was our band. That was why we did it.”

Prosecutors noted that the boys believed Elyse – a virgin – would bring them supernatural favour, a “ticket to hell”.

Delashmutt and Casey pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and were sentenced to 25 years to life.

Fiorella, 15 at the time, pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and being armed with a deadly weapon, receiving 26 years to life.

Joseph Fiorella. Image: San Luis Obispo County Sherriff’s Office

The trial emphasised the premeditation, the ritualistic beliefs, and the influence of death metal culture on the teenagers.

In 2000, Elyse’s family attempted to sue Slayer, claiming the band’s music had incited the murder. The lawsuit was dismissed.

Years later, Delashmutt and Casey were repeatedly denied parole.

In 2023, Delashmutt, then 47, admitted during a hearing that he had been “the most responsible” and acknowledged the pain he caused Elyse’s family.

Casey described Elyse’s final cries and admitted his role in her death.

Delashmutt and Casey have since been freed. Fiorella remains in prison, with his next parole hearing scheduled for 2026.

The boys’ obsession with death metal and satanic imagery played a significant role in their thinking.

Casey admitted the music encouraged them to channel anger through “suicide, murder, satanic ritual and devil worship”.

This tragedy illustrates how adolescent fascination with dark themes, combined with peer pressure and distorted thinking, can have catastrophic consequences.

The details of Elyse’s murder and the killers’ motives would later inspire Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody in her 2009 cult classic, Jennifer’s Body.

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