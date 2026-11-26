As Better Homes and Gardens star Johanna Griggs reeled from the loss of her beloved mother in September, there was one person she leaned on like never before – her husband Todd Huggins.

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The duo – who on November 25 celebrated two decades of marriage – have been there for each other through thick and thin.

And while Joh, 53, told her 97,000 Instagram followers in September that her mum, Leigh, had been the one to instil the “meaning and value of family” that remains so important in her life, she has now shared her own poignant tribute to the man who has been by her side for 21 years.

Johanna Griggs shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband Todd. (Credit: Instagram/johgriggs7)

“I love our life. I love what we’ve built, I love how much fun we have,” Joh told Todd in a wedding anniversary post that sparked a flood of love on social media.

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“I love laughing and goofing off with you. I love growing old with you.”

The star revealed that Todd was “a man of simple tastes” – who has a preference for Peter’s Heart ice creams for dessert.

“As we’ve discovered in recent times, these little beauties have been getting harder and harder to find,” she quipped.

“So what do you give the man who literally builds everything you could ever dream of….. Who works his butt off to make sure everything is perfect, practical and so, so beautiful???”

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Joh revealed she had spent “every spare moment” of recent weeks going “from shop to shop” to find the exact ice cream that Todd loved – and she finally purchased 20 of them as a sweet anniversary gift.

Joh Griggs bought Todd 20 heart-shaped ice creams as his anniversary treat. (Credit: Instagram/johgriggs7)

“And now Todd has one to enjoy, representing every year we’ve been married,” the thoughtful star explained.

“I know these won’t last long, but our love will. Todd, I thank the universe every day that you came into my life. I love you. Bring on the next 20 years.”

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Joh’s heartfelt post was greatly appreciated by her husband, who wrote a gushing public reply.

“Happy Anniversary My Darling. Best 20 years of my life,” he told his wife.

Todd, a builder, and Joh met through mutual friends in 2005 – and their milestone moment had friends in awe of their “beautiful love story”.

When they first met, Joh was a single mum to two boys Jesse and Joe, who she shares with her ex husband, actor Gary Sweet.

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Her divorce, Joh previously told Australian Women’s Weekly, had left her feeling like a “failure” at the time. But from that chapter came a lasting happiness.

Johanna Grigs with her husband Todd and her sons Jesse and Joe. (Credit: Instagram/johgriggs7)

“Failure is the greatest lesson in the world,” Joh told the outlet. “The greatest opportunities in my life, the greatest lessons I’ve learnt and the greatest pivot points where you totally change direction have come from my failures. And that’s not a bad thing.”

In a 2018 interview with Now To Love, the Olympic swimmer described her second husband as “pretty exceptional”.

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“I feel so lucky I met him but I wish I met him earlier. He’s awesome.

“He’s such a ripper. He’s just the most awesome person I know.

“He’s funny, he’s the first person to take the mickey out of himself, he’s kind, genuine and just a stand-up human being. You can rely on him.”

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