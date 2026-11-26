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Whether it’s a quick trip to a neighbouring state or you’re jet-setting across the globe, finding the cheapest flight available is usually the priority.

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Rather than booking that dreadful early morning flight to save some extra cash, it’s always a good idea to check what flight deals or sales are on offer.

So, if you’re already planning your Euro summer for next year or you’re looking to head off on a romantic getaway, read on for some of the best flight deals happening right now.

Your Black Friday flight sales cheat sheet Virgin Australia: Up to 25% off selected flights to 33 domestic and international short-haul destinations

Flight Centre: Up to 50% off flights around the world

Luxury Escapes: Various savings on flights to Hawaii and Fiji

(Credit: Getty)

The best early Black Friday flight sales in 2026

Flight Centre

Known for its comprehensive range of travel services and competitive flight deals, Flight Centre is the place to be when it comes to booking a cheap flight.

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With an extensive network and partnerships, including Jetstar, Qantas, Emirates and more, you’ll find discounted fares, special promotions, and exclusive packages tailored to different destinations and travel preferences.

Here are some standout flight deals currently live on Flight Centre:

Return flights to Auckland from $429 per person

Return flights to Bali from $459 per person

Return flights to Los Angeles or San Francisco from around $1,100 per person

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Etihad

With a focus on providing exceptional comfort and hospitality, Etihad’s flight deals often include competitive fares, special promotions, and exclusive offers on both economy and business class tickets.

Currently, you can book:

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Virgin Australia

Whether you’re flying for business or pleasure, Virgin Australia hosts a range of flight deals – both international and domestic – throughout the year to make your trip just that little bit smoother.

Currently, you can bag domestic flights for as little as $55.

Qatar Airways

Having achieved the ‘World’s Best Business Class’ for the eleventh time in 2024, in addition to being awarded ‘World’s Best Airline’ for a record-breaking eighth time in 2024, Qatar Airways flies to over 170 destinations worldwide.

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Here are some standout deals currently featured by Qatar Airways:

Return economy fares to destinations like Rome, London, Paris and Zurich from $1,489 and Business Class from $8, 699

Luxury Escapes

Luxury Escapes is your go‑to for flight deals that feel curated (and way more luxe than your standard fare).

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With access to exclusive discounts and partner airline networks, it’s one of the best places to spot standout offers before the crowds rush in.

Right now, you can get return economy flights to Fiji from $575 per person.

What time of year do flights go on sale?

Flights tend to go on sale at various times throughout the year, often coinciding with seasonal changes, holidays, and promotional events.



Key periods for flight sales include the post-holiday season, which is usually around January and February, springtime or late summer/autumn after the peak travel season, big sale events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and around holidays like Easter and Christmas.



Sales may also take place during off-peak travel times to generate demand, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back as more flight deals go live.

What is the best day to book flights?

According to Expedia’s 2025 Air Hacks Report, the best day to book your flights is on Sunday, not Friday. By doing so, you can save up to 20 per cent for domestic flights, and 17 per cent for international flights.



The data also shows you can save the most by flying on Saturdays rather than Mondays, with fares up to 27% cheaper. February is the quietest (and often most affordable) month to travel, while September sees the biggest crowds.



For the best prices, aim to book at least six months in advance for domestic flights and three months for international. Travellers should also note that afternoon flights (3–9pm) have the highest cancellation rates, 43% more likely than late-night departures.



As for where Aussies are heading, Bali, Bangkok, and Los Angeles remain the most popular picks.

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