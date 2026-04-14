Castle on wheels!

Jono Simpson, from Winton, NZ, shares his story below…

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Dropping my work colleague off at home, I noticed a bus parked in his neighbour’s yard.

“That looks like the Playford house bus,” I said.

I wandered over and knocked on their door.

“Did your house bus used to belong to the Playford family?” I asked the bloke who answered.

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“Yeah, do you know them?” he replied.

“I do. I used to play with the kids when I was a boy. That’s a beaut of a house bus,” I said, admiring it.

“I’m selling it,” the bloke said, and my jaw dropped.

“Well, I’m buying it then!” I said.

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It was 2018, but I’d been drawing that house bus since I was 13, dreaming of owning one just like it one day.

Jono Simpson has his own castle!

My dad was a painter and I spent my whole childhood travelling around New Zealand in house trucks, alongside both my parents, my two sisters, a dog, three cats and six chickens.

Once you’ve lived in a house on wheels, it gets under your skin.

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In 2000, I’d renovated an old Mitsubishi into a house truck which I called Turtle’s Tree Hut.

I travelled around New Zealand in it with my family twice before I sold it.

Now, I sold the house I was living in, bought a small farm and the Playford’s old house bus.

I parked it in the farm yard, and lived in it while I renovated the woolshed.

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My kids, Isiah, five, Christabelle, three, and Anna, one, lived with my ex but they stayed with me in the truck every second week.

The 1970 Bedford SB3 featured a full kitchen with a range and gas oven, a full bathroom, two upstairs bedrooms and a main room that doubles as a bedroom and a cinema.

Appliances ran off four 12-volt 200 amp batteries and water tanks held 200L fresh drinking water and 240L of grey water.

I wanted to paint it to look like a pirate ship.

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“Only crims live in pirate ships,” my friend Jock said.

So I painted it to look like a castle!

The kids loved it.

I’d pick them up from school in it and when we got to the playground they’d be the king and queens.

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“Hear ye, hear ye, your king and queens have arrived,” I yelled from the balcony’s bay window.

All the kids in the playground rushed up to take a look.

Inside Jono Simpson’s castle!

Sadly, I’m looking to sell it. I’ve just had a baby, Ember, with my girlfriend, and we need to buy a house in town to be closer to Isiah’s school.

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The mobile castle, which I’m hoping to sell for $65k, would be a great purchase because you wouldn’t have to pay for power, and the range heats up the small home.

One day, I’d like to buy a cattle truck and add in a two-storey pop top.

Living in a normal house just isn’t the same.

The best bit about a house bus is the view, because it constantly changes!

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