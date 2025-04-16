Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Mum-approved carry-on bags that will make your next trip a breeze

Don’t let your luggage hold you back.
Mother and child at airport window, pointing at a plane taking off.
If you’re exhausted just from the idea of the hustle and bustle at the airport all while trying to manage your little ones, it’s high time to invest in the ideal carry-on bag that will make your next trip, a simple one.

Being a mum means being a pro at staying organised, so we’ve found some of the best carry-on bags on the market that will get you checked in, through security and lounging at your gate with ease.

THE BEST CARRY-ON BAGS FOR MUMS & DADS

If you’re searching for the ideal carry-on bag, you’re in luck because we’ve taken care of the research for you and discovered the ultimate options that flawlessly blend style with practicality.

01

Tottie Nappy Bag Backpack

$339 at Tottie

A nappy bag has never looked so chic! Tottie‘s leather Nappy Bag Backpack is the perfect blend of fashion and functionality.

Featuring numerous pockets and compartments, this bag is designed for baby and beyond.

Key features:

  • 14 pockets total
  • Unique separate bottom compartment
  • Matching pram clips and change mat
  • Laptop sleeve
  • Insulated bottle holders
02

Laura Jones Betty Baby Bag

$109 at STRAND

Made from a faux leather material, this handy bag will not only hold all of your inflight essentials but your little one’s too.

It has detachable pouches, a padded change mat for on-the-go and so many organisation pockets to keep all of your bits and bobs in the right places.

Key features:

  • Adjustable detachable shoulder strap
  • Detachable pouch
  • Elastic side pockets
  • External pockets
03

Beis Weekend Bag

$177.03 at Revolve

This best-selling bag has been described as the perfect “Mary Poppins bag” by reviewers. It can fit all of the essentials you need for your travels, held compactly and well-organised through its ample storage.

Key features:

  • Cotton fabric and PVC exterior with water-resistant poly fabric lining
  • Top zipper closure
  • Exterior zip pocket and interior pockets
  • Adjustable shoulder strap and strap with key fob
04

Prene The Sunday Baby Bag

$169.95 at David Jones

The Sunday Baby Bag is the ultimate companion for busy parents and bubs on the move. This large tote bag comes with fourteen (yes, you read that right) storage pockets to keep everything organised, and includes a matching mini bag and baby mat that fit neatly in the base compartment.

Key features:

  • 14 pockets in total (internally and externally)
  • Zip closure across the top
  • Separate zippable bottom compartment
  • Removable baseboard
05

Chelsea Overnight Bag

$149.40 (Usually, $249) at Antler

Invest in this high-quality weekender bag from Antler that cuts down on your need for multiple pieces of luggage. Not only does this bag have ample room for weekend trips away, but it’s also perfect for travelling parents who need to carry a bit more on board than your average Joe.

Fit the kids’ toys, changes of clothes, snacks and more, not to mention your own things with room to spare.

Key features:

  • Durable nylon
  • Water-resistant
  • Fits a laptop up to 13”
06

Prene The Saturday Bag

$209.95 at The Iconic

The Saturday Bag features all of the cult classic features of The Sunday Bag with the welcomed new addition of adjustable pram hooks.

And it’s also way roomier. Think the larger, grown up sister of Prene’s bestselling The Sunday Bag.

Key features:

  • 14 pockets total
  • Top zip closure
  • Zipped mini bag, which can be used to store baby bottles, cosmetics etc.
  • Matching changing mat included
WHAT TO CONSIDER WHEN BUYING A TRAVEL BAG

Parents have a lot to think about when it comes to going anywhere with kids, let alone overseas or interstate. So here are some helpful tips to consider when shopping for a carry-on bag that you can take on your travels.

  • Make sure it’s tough enough. Bags go through a lot, especially during the chaotic moments like during travel. So, finding a carry-on that can handle being tossed around also means you won’t need to go shopping for another one anytime soon.
  • Can you clean it without any hassle? Life gets messy, especially when kids are in the mix. Being able to give your bag a quick clean and having it hold up against spills is essential.
  • A practical bag is a lifesaver for any parent. Check if it’s a breeze to stay organised with handy compartments and pockets. Trust us, these little things can make a big difference.
  • Just because it’s practical doesn’t mean it can’t be stylish. There is an array of bags out there that nail the chic, sleek and functional trifecta.
Profile picture of Isabelle Knevett
Writer Isabelle Knevett

Isabelle is a graduate of Macleay College, where she earned a Bachelor of Journalism with a focus on politics, social justice, and fashion. During her studies, she had the opportunity to interview figures like Peter Greste and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa. After graduation, she dove into the world of publicity, handling accounts for global and local fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, including Reebok, adidas, Romance Was Born, KITX, and more. She then shifted gears to writing, joining Are Media’s Content Commerce team as a Senior Digital Content Producer. There, she specialised in creating shoppable content for publications like WHO, Marie Claire, ELLE, Now To Love and more. Fashion-obsessed, she has a deep love of its history and style subcultures, driving her to explore the global fashion industry. Now based in London, she works as a freelance writer. If she’s not writing about the latest runways, trends, and pieces to shop, you’ll find her flipping through magazines or with her nose stuck in a book reading about them.

