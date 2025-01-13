Whether it’s a quick trip to a neighbouring state or you’re jet-setting across the globe, finding the cheapest flight available is usually the priority.

Rather than booking that dreadful early morning flight to save some extra cash, it’s always a good idea to check what flight deals or sales are offering.

So, if you’re already planning your euro summer this year or you’re looking to head off on a romantic getaway, read on for some of the best flight deals happening right now.

The best international and domestic flight sales in 2025

Flight Centre

Known for its comprehensive range of travel services and competitive flight deals, Flight Centre is the place to be when it comes to booking a cheap flight.

With an extensive network and partnerships, including Jetstar, Qantas, Emirates and more, you’ll find discounted fares, special promotions, and exclusive packages tailored to different destinations and travel preferences.

Currently, you can save on domestic flights, flights to America & Canada, Asia, the UK & Europe, New Zealand, the South Pacific, Asia and more.

Etihad

With a focus on providing exceptional comfort and hospitality, Etihad’s flight deals often include competitive fares, special promotions, and exclusive offers on both economy and business class tickets.

Currently, you can book a round trip to Barcelona, Cairo, Casablanca, Copenhagen and more for up to 30 per cent off.

Virgin Australia

Whether you’re flying for business or pleasure, Virgin Australia hosts a range of flight deals – both international and domestic – throughout the year to make your trip just that little bit smoother.

Currently, you can save on flights to several destinations, including on international and domestic flights.

Qatar Airways

Having achieved the ‘World’s Best Business Class’ for the eleventh time in 2024, in addition to being awarded ‘World’s Best Airline’ for a record-breaking eighth time in 2024, Qatar Airways flies to over 170 destinations worldwide.

Currently, you can book flights to London, Athens, Lisbon, Toronto, São Paulo and more starting from $1,799.

What time of year do flights go on sale?

Flights tend to go on sale at various times throughout the year, often coinciding with seasonal changes, holidays, and promotional events.

Key periods for flight sales include the post-holiday season, which is usually around January and February, springtime or late summer/autumn after the peak travel season, big sale events like Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and around holidays like Easter and Christmas.

Sales may also take place during off-peak travel times to generate demand, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back as more flight deals go live.

