While retail stores nationwide prepare for the Boxing Day rush, we all know there’s no better sale to be had than a flight sale.

Advertisement

So, armed with a game plan, prepare for the sales madness as we share with you the best Boxing Day flight sales of 2024.

And with massive savings on both domestic and international flights to be anticipated, we are confident that 2025 has a lot more holidays in store for us.

The best Boxing Day flight sales of 2024

While we wait for the official 2024 Boxing Day flight sales to go live, we’re looking back at last year’s deals to give us a good idea of what’s to come.

Flight Centre

Last year, Flight Centre delivered an array of impressive deals on domestic, international, and multi-stop flights with airlines like Air Canada, Singapore Airlines, and Air New Zealand. Highlights included fares to the Sunshine Coast for just $91, round-trip flights to Hawaii for $490, and many more offers.

Advertisement

Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia is known for going all out during Boxing Day sales, and last year was no exception. Spanning four days, the airline offered standout deals, including return flights to Bali from Adelaide and the Gold Coast starting at just $449, and return flights from Cairns to Tokyo beginning at $679.

Etihad

Etihad typically skips the Boxing Day sales in favour of its New Year’s sales, which never fail to impress. Last year, they featured enticing roundtrip deals, such as flights to Copenhagen starting at $1,745 and to Beirut from $1,828, offering travellers a chance to kick off the new year in style.

Advertisement

Do flights go on sale on Boxing Day?

The short answer? Yes! Boxing Day is one of the best times to snag incredible deals for your next trip.

Major airlines like Jetstar and Qantas also join the festivities with unbeatable offers, making December 26 the perfect day to lock in your 2025 travel plans.

So, hold off on booking until the sales drop—you won’t regret it.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use