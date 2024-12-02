Christmas may still be a few weeks away but with all the festivities at this time of year, it could be here before you know it. While the day itself is all about family and food, after that it’s Boxing Day – which is the last big shopping event of the year. So if you haven’t got quite what you wanted before Christmas, or are already planning for a fresh start to 2025, this is your chance to get it at a discounted price.

Here, we’ve rounded up the best sales to shop online so you can focus on that wishlist, as well as previous deals to give us an idea of what to expect.

What are the dates for Boxing Day sales?

Boxing Day is on December 26, the day after Christmas Day, and sales periods can range from one day to around a week (or while stock lasts).

This year will be no different of course, so mark it down in your calendar and make a wishlist to get the most out of these deals.

Is Boxing Day a good day for sales?

While it may seem like Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year (and it definitely is heading in that direction), you can still get huge deals during the Boxing Day sales. In the past, we’ve seen Boxing Day discounts of up to 80 per cent.

What we’d buy from the Boxing Day sale

If you need some inspiration for your wishlist, here’s what we’re hoping to get in the Boxing Day sales (or even before, if there’s an early deal).

01 Garmin Venu Sq from $343.34 at Amazon If health is one of your New Year’s resolutions, then get the job done with this smartwatch that monitors everything from your Body Battery energy levels, respiration, hydration and stress to sleep, your menstrual cycle, estimated heart rate and more. SHOP NOW

02 Atmos&Here Penelope Tiered Maxi Dress from $119.99 at The Iconic This vibrant red tiered maxi dress from Atmos&Here is made from a breathable cotton-linen blend that’s ideal for trans-seasonal wear. It also has just the right detailing to be both glamorous and playful based on how you style it. SHOP NOW

03 The ultimate starter pack from $199.70 at tbh skincare With your choice of cleanser, an acne spot treatment, the skin shady 50+, thirst trap moisturiser, rebound serum and everyday pimple patches – consider yourself sorted with an entire skincare routine. SHOP NOW

04 High-Rise Thong – Seamless Ultrasmooth 2.0 Black from $25 at Peach Underwear While underwear may not be the most obvious item to wishlist this Boxing Day, we’d like to put forward this high rise thong that comes highly rated from reviewers. One even said it is “so soft and buttery,” and “feels like wearing nothing”. SHOP NOW

05 Chambray Fringe Quilt Cover from $279 at Aura Home As summer rolls around, it’s only natural to pull out the linen and refresh your bedroom with newer, cooler items. This bed linen in particular is created from a blend of 55 per cent linen and 45 per cent cotton for ultimate softness. SHOP NOW

Our edit of the Boxing Day sales in Australia

Details of the 2024 Boxing Day sales haven’t been announced in Australia yet, but planning ahead is a great way to get just what you want. So to give you an idea of the bargains you could get, here are some of the best deals we saw last year.

The best Boxing Day fashion sales

Peach Underwear: Up to 80 per cent off quality pieces from December 26

Myer: Treat yourself to brands like Marcs, Seed, Piper and Miss Shop

The Iconic: Various savings storewide

David Jones: Save on Australian and international brands

adidas: Save on streetwear and performance pieces like NMD or Superstar sneakers

The Outnet: Enjoy further savings on discounted designer

Andie Swim: Treat yourself to quality swimwear this summer

Kathmandu: Save on all of your outdoor needs with discounts on camp gear, tees, duffel bags and more

LSKD: Save on modern athletic and street wear

Hardtofind: 20 per cent off on orders over $100 using code BOX2023

Taking Shape: 30 per cent off full-priced styles

City Chic: 50 per cent off all swimwear

Levi’s: 30 per cent off everything

The best Boxing Day accessories sales

Lovisa: Treat yourself to discounts on accessories galore

Arms of Eve: Treat yourself to stunning jewels

Cosette: Save while you splurge on designer pieces

Sol Sana: Save on stunning footwear

Specsavers: $20 off

July: Spend $300, save $30; spend $600, save $100; spend $1000, save $200

Vans: 20-50 per cent off selected styles

The best Boxing Day beauty sales

BodyBlendz: 25 per cent off storewide

CurrentBody: Save on high tech beauty

LOOKFANTASTIC: Save on top beauty brands including Olaplex, ghd, Virtue and more

Vida Glow: Spend $50, save 15 per cent; spend $110, save 20 per cent; spend $150, save 25 per cent

Lancome: 20 per cent off sitewide

YSL: 20 per cent off sitewide

La Roche-Posay: 25 per cent off sitewide

Dyson: Save up to $550 off select products

MAC: 30 per cent off selected products

Lumin: Save on luxe men’s skincare

Adore Beauty: Save on cult beauty products and brands

TBH Skincare: Bundle and save on skincare

Tribe Skincare: Up to 30 per cent off skincare bundles

The best Boxing Day homewares sales

Hommey: Save on beachwear, throws, cushions and more

Amazon: Save on beauty, fashion, lifestyle and more

The Good Guys: Save on homewares, appliances and tech with major discounts

Adairs: Save 25 per cent on all full price

Eva Mattress: Up to $375 off mattresses

Sleep Republic: Save on mattresses and accessories

Miss Amara: Save on risk-free rugs

Dyson: Save up to $550 off select products

Aura Home: Save on linens, towels and homewares

Koala: Save on sofa beds, mattresses and more

