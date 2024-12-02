Christmas may still be a few weeks away but with all the festivities at this time of year, it could be here before you know it. While the day itself is all about family and food, after that it’s Boxing Day – which is the last big shopping event of the year. So if you haven’t got quite what you wanted before Christmas, or are already planning for a fresh start to 2025, this is your chance to get it at a discounted price.
Here, we’ve rounded up the best sales to shop online so you can focus on that wishlist, as well as previous deals to give us an idea of what to expect.
What are the dates for Boxing Day sales?
Boxing Day is on December 26, the day after Christmas Day, and sales periods can range from one day to around a week (or while stock lasts).
This year will be no different of course, so mark it down in your calendar and make a wishlist to get the most out of these deals.
Is Boxing Day a good day for sales?
While it may seem like Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year (and it definitely is heading in that direction), you can still get huge deals during the Boxing Day sales. In the past, we’ve seen Boxing Day discounts of up to 80 per cent.
What we’d buy from the Boxing Day sale
If you need some inspiration for your wishlist, here’s what we’re hoping to get in the Boxing Day sales (or even before, if there’s an early deal).
Garmin Venu Sq
from $343.34 at Amazon
If health is one of your New Year’s resolutions, then get the job done with this smartwatch that monitors everything from your Body Battery energy levels, respiration, hydration and stress to sleep, your menstrual cycle, estimated heart rate and more.
Atmos&Here Penelope Tiered Maxi Dress
from $119.99 at The Iconic
This vibrant red tiered maxi dress from Atmos&Here is made from a breathable cotton-linen blend that’s ideal for trans-seasonal wear. It also has just the right detailing to be both glamorous and playful based on how you style it.
The ultimate starter pack
from $199.70 at tbh skincare
With your choice of cleanser, an acne spot treatment, the skin shady 50+, thirst trap moisturiser, rebound serum and everyday pimple patches – consider yourself sorted with an entire skincare routine.
High-Rise Thong – Seamless Ultrasmooth 2.0 Black
from $25 at Peach Underwear
While underwear may not be the most obvious item to wishlist this Boxing Day, we’d like to put forward this high rise thong that comes highly rated from reviewers. One even said it is “so soft and buttery,” and “feels like wearing nothing”.
Chambray Fringe Quilt Cover
from $279 at Aura Home
As summer rolls around, it’s only natural to pull out the linen and refresh your bedroom with newer, cooler items. This bed linen in particular is created from a blend of 55 per cent linen and 45 per cent cotton for ultimate softness.
Our edit of the Boxing Day sales in Australia
Details of the 2024 Boxing Day sales haven’t been announced in Australia yet, but planning ahead is a great way to get just what you want. So to give you an idea of the bargains you could get, here are some of the best deals we saw last year.
The best Boxing Day fashion sales
Peach Underwear: Up to 80 per cent off quality pieces from December 26
Myer: Treat yourself to brands like Marcs, Seed, Piper and Miss Shop
The Iconic: Various savings storewide
David Jones: Save on Australian and international brands
adidas: Save on streetwear and performance pieces like NMD or Superstar sneakers
The Outnet: Enjoy further savings on discounted designer
Andie Swim: Treat yourself to quality swimwear this summer
Kathmandu: Save on all of your outdoor needs with discounts on camp gear, tees, duffel bags and more
LSKD: Save on modern athletic and street wear
Hardtofind: 20 per cent off on orders over $100 using code BOX2023
Taking Shape: 30 per cent off full-priced styles
City Chic: 50 per cent off all swimwear
Levi’s: 30 per cent off everything
The best Boxing Day accessories sales
Lovisa: Treat yourself to discounts on accessories galore
Arms of Eve: Treat yourself to stunning jewels
Cosette: Save while you splurge on designer pieces
Sol Sana: Save on stunning footwear
Specsavers: $20 off
July: Spend $300, save $30; spend $600, save $100; spend $1000, save $200
Vans: 20-50 per cent off selected styles
The best Boxing Day beauty sales
BodyBlendz: 25 per cent off storewide
CurrentBody: Save on high tech beauty
LOOKFANTASTIC: Save on top beauty brands including Olaplex, ghd, Virtue and more
Vida Glow: Spend $50, save 15 per cent; spend $110, save 20 per cent; spend $150, save 25 per cent
Lancome: 20 per cent off sitewide
YSL: 20 per cent off sitewide
La Roche-Posay: 25 per cent off sitewide
Dyson: Save up to $550 off select products
MAC: 30 per cent off selected products
Lumin: Save on luxe men’s skincare
Adore Beauty: Save on cult beauty products and brands
TBH Skincare: Bundle and save on skincare
Tribe Skincare: Up to 30 per cent off skincare bundles
The best Boxing Day homewares sales
Hommey: Save on beachwear, throws, cushions and more
Amazon: Save on beauty, fashion, lifestyle and more
The Good Guys: Save on homewares, appliances and tech with major discounts
Adairs: Save 25 per cent on all full price
Eva Mattress: Up to $375 off mattresses
Sleep Republic: Save on mattresses and accessories
Miss Amara: Save on risk-free rugs
Dyson: Save up to $550 off select products
Aura Home: Save on linens, towels and homewares
Koala: Save on sofa beds, mattresses and more