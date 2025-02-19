Up until now, I’d only been to Hong Kong just once before. Or, more accurately, a brief stopover in Hong Kong International Airport before journeying onwards.

As it is for many Aussies travelling overseas, Hong Kong’s busy airport (with 53 million passengers a year!) is a connecting hub for 180 cities around the world.

But Hong Kong is so much more than a stopover. A multi-sensory experience, it’s a place of contrasts, culture and, of course, delicious food – from street food to fine dining.

Here in Australia, some of Hong Kong’s most famous dishes are our favourites too. Think sweet and sour pork, dim sum, hot pot and for something special, roast goose.

Hit the streets to enjoy Hong Kong’s famous fare.

SPARKLING GEM

After a nine-and-a-half hour flight from Sydney, it was breathtaking to see the hustle and bustle of this busy city up close. The bright lights of high rises are set against a backdrop of lush green mountain ranges, and the stunning sparkling harbour.

After settling into the Gateway Hotel, a prime location in the largest shopping centre in the city, it was time to explore. I met up with the team from Hong Kong’s Lee Kum Kee brand (famous for their soy and oyster sauce) to experience some of the top-notch food the city has to offer.

DAI PAI DONG STREET FOOD

When in Hong Kong, dining at a dai pai dong is a must. Traditionally a type of outdoor street food stall, some dai pai dongs, like the one we dined at on Ma Hang Chung Road, have transformed into an indoor setting.

Expect a comfortable and bustling eatery, packed with happy customers and local families.

The salt and pepper squid I tried was tender and zingy, followed by fresh stir-fried greens with soy sauce, sizzling Szechuan beef and XO pippies. It’s all delicious and affordable food, especially when washed down with a crisp beer or two.

MORNING TEA TREATS

A short walk from the hotel was where I found Kowloon Restaurant and their delicious pineapple buns.

This iconic Hong Kong treat is a soft and sweet bread roll that isn’t actually made of pineapple, but is coated in a crunchy topping reminiscent of the fruit’s bumpy exterior. For extra indulgence, order it with butter!

If you’re in need of a strong caffeine hit, you can’t go past a Hong Kong milk tea. Strong, bitter tea is mixed with sweet milk and plenty of ice – it had me buzzing for hours and was the perfect fuel for exploring the vast city on foot.

Shop amongst the locals at Tai Po Hui Market.

TAI PO HUI MARKET

This multi-level, fast-paced market is the heart of the Tai Po district, and easily accessible by metro or bus.

The wet market offers almost everything from meat and seafood, to fresh vegetables. On another level is the dry market, with stalls of clothing and homewares.

Finally, there’s a food court where you can order fresh and fast street food such as noodles and fish balls.

GET INTO HOT POT

Causeway Bay’s Suppa Hot Pot eatery is vibrant, fragrant and hot, the ideal setting for the flavour-packed food on offer.

Seated around a table with steaming pots of broth, the extras kept coming – from corn on the cob and mushrooms to dumplings and thin strips of wagyu beef.

A hot pot and a lunch cruise on board the Aqua Luna II.

AWARD-WINNING FINE DINING

Hidden beneath a commercial building and with a beautifully designed interior is fine dining Cantonese restaurant, Mott 32. You’ll want to reserve a table in advance, as this is a must-eat experience for foodies.

Famous for their succulent 42-day applewood roasted Peking duck, the menu is a blend of modern and traditional, matched by impeccable service and unique cocktails.

Don’t miss the showstopping dessert of almond and chocolate xiao long bao dumplings, with a dramatic oolong tea smoke.

The Hong Kong staple Pineapple Buns and the beautiful Matt 32 restaurant.

DIM SUM ON THE HARBOUR

For a unique and relaxing view of the city sights – plus lunch! – step onboard the iconic Aqua Luna II. This beautiful and traditional Chinese junk boat sails across Victoria Harbour, offering an assortment of dim sum served in steamer baskets during the 75-minute cruise.

After four delicious days on land (and harbour), it was time to head home with a full heart and tummy.

Whether it’s a delicious, extended stopover or an exciting destination in itself, Hong Kong is one incredible feast for the senses.

The writer travelled to Hong Kong as a guest of Lee Kum Kee.

