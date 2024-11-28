Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
It’s time to fly: Virgin Australia’s epic Black Friday sales are here

Your next holiday is calling!
Black Friday is officially upon us, and if you’ve been contemplating booking that next trip, the time is now.

Virgin Australia has already launched their Black Friday sales, and whether you’re looking to travel domestically or internationally, you’re guaranteed a good deal.

Sydney flight sales
Is Sydney next up on your travel list? (Credit: Getty)

All the details on Virgin Australia’s Black Friday flight sales:

Over the Black Friday period, Virgin has some incredible deals running.

With fares starting from as low as $49 and discounts on more than one million flights, there’s never been a better time to book.

With these incredible discounts on flights, it means you can focus on spending your hard-earned money on the fun stuff! Whether that’s activities, delicious food, or a couple of cocktails during your vacation.

Here’s a round-up of the best Virgin flight deals from every major city in Australia.

Sydney

Melbourne

Bali and Fiji flight sales
Looking to head to Bali or Fiji? (Credit: Getty)
Brisbane

Perth

Adelaide

Melbourne flight sales
Whether you’re travelling domestic or international, there’s never been a better time to book. (Credit: Getty)

Hobart

Darwin

When do the Virgin Black Friday sales start and end?

Virgin’s 2024 deals kicked off at midnight on Thursday 28 November, and they’re running until 11.59pm on Thursday 5 December.

That means you have one week to plan your next adventure, but you’ll want to be quick so you don’t miss out.

Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Journalist Charlotte Knoke Digital Content Producer

