Black Friday is officially upon us, and if you’ve been contemplating booking that next trip, the time is now.
Virgin Australia has already launched their Black Friday sales, and whether you’re looking to travel domestically or internationally, you’re guaranteed a good deal.
All the details on Virgin Australia’s Black Friday flight sales:
Over the Black Friday period, Virgin has some incredible deals running.
With fares starting from as low as $49 and discounts on more than one million flights, there’s never been a better time to book.
With these incredible discounts on flights, it means you can focus on spending your hard-earned money on the fun stuff! Whether that’s activities, delicious food, or a couple of cocktails during your vacation.
Here’s a round-up of the best Virgin flight deals from every major city in Australia.
Sydney
- Sydney to Ballina Byron, from $49 one-way
- Sydney to Gold Coast, from $65 one-way
- Sydney to Launceston, from $69 one-way
- Sydney to Brisbane, from $89 one-way
- Sydney to Melbourne, from $89 one-way
- Sydney to Hamilton Island, from $115 one-way
- Sydney to Adelaide, from $119 one-way
- Sydney to Perth, from $209 one-way
- Sydney to Queenstown (New Zealand), from $435 return
- Sydney to Nadi (Fiji), from $569 return
- Sydney to Denpasar (Bali), from $609 return
Melbourne
- Melbourne to Hobart, from $85 one-way
- Melbourne to Adelaide, from $89 one-way
- Melbourne to Sydney, from $89, one-way
- Melbourne to Brisbane, from $119 one-way
- Melbourne to Uluru, from $119
- Melbourne to Perth, from $189 one-way
- Melbourne to Darwin, from $205 one-way
- Melbourne to Denpasar (Bali), from $589 return
- Melbourne to Nadi (Fiji), from $599 return
Brisbane
- Brisbane to Prosperine, from $79 one-way
- Brisbane to Sydney, from $89 one-way
- Brisbane to Cairns, from $99 one-way
- Brisbane to Hamilton Island, from $109 one-way
- Brisbane to Melbourne, from $119 one-way
- Brisbane to Alice Springs, from $245 one-way
- Brisbane to Port Vila (Vanuatu), from $499 return
- Brisbane to Denpasar (Bali), fro $599 return
- Brisbane to Apia (Samoa), from $689 return
Perth
- Perth to Adelaide, from $179 one-way
- Perth to Broome, from $179 one-way
- Perth to Melbourne, from $189 one-way
- Perth to Kalgoorlie, from $199 one-way
- Perth to Sydney, from $209 one-way
- Perth to Darwin, from $219 one-way
Adelaide
- Adelaide to Launceston, from $85 one-way
- Adelaide to Melbourne, from $89 one-way
- Adelaide to Gold Coast, from $109 one-way
- Adelaide to Sydney, from $119 one-way
- Adelaide to Darwin, from $139 one-way
- Adelaide to Alice Springs, from $165 one-way
Hobart
- Hobart to Melbourne, from $85 one-way
- Hobart to Sydney, from $85 one-way
- Hobart to Brisbane, from $119 one-way
Darwin
- Darwin to Adelaide, from $139 one-way
- Darwin to Brisbane, from $189 one-way
- Darwin to Melbourne, from $205
When do the Virgin Black Friday sales start and end?
Virgin’s 2024 deals kicked off at midnight on Thursday 28 November, and they’re running until 11.59pm on Thursday 5 December.
That means you have one week to plan your next adventure, but you’ll want to be quick so you don’t miss out.