Are you really a seasoned traveller if you don’t have your finger on the pulse for every travel-related sale event? We didn’t think so.

Advertisement

So, it should come as no surprise to all you avid jetsetters that the next big sales event for all things travel is, of course, Click Frenzy Travel, offering all kinds of savings and deals in 2025.

Whether you’re looking to book flights, hotels, holiday packages, rental cars, or any other travel-related activities, below we’ve found some of the best Click Frenzy Travel deals.

The best Click Frenzy Travel deals

Image: Getty

What is Click Frenzy Travel?

Unlike the general Click Frenzy event – which sees participating retailers offer significant discounts and promotions on a wide range of products for a limited time – Click Frenzy Travel focuses on offering deals and discounts specifically related to travel-related products and services.

Advertisement

During the event, participating airlines, hotels, travel agencies, and other travel service providers often offer significant discounts, special promotions, exclusive deals, and bundled packages for shoppers.

When is Click Frenzy Travel?

Click Frenzy Travel runs from Wednesday, March 26 at 7:00PM AEST until midnight March 30 – so get in quick because these deals are not to be missed.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use