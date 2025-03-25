Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Advertisement
Get ahead of the Click Frenzy Travel mania with the best deals

Time to get your dream destination in order.
Are you really a seasoned traveller if you don’t have your finger on the pulse for every travel-related sale event? We didn’t think so.

So, it should come as no surprise to all you avid jetsetters that the next big sales event for all things travel is, of course, Click Frenzy Travel, offering all kinds of savings and deals in 2025.

Whether you’re looking to book flights, hotels, holiday packages, rental cars, or any other travel-related activities, below we’ve found some of the best Click Frenzy Travel deals.

The best Click Frenzy Travel deals

  • Qatar AirwaysUp to 12 per cent off flights to Europe
  • Wendy Wu Tours: Fly free or get 50 per cent off flights on tours to top destinations
  • Cathay Pacific: $75 off all flights across Asia, the UK, Europe, North America, and more
  • G Adventures: 15 per cent off select tours worldwide
  • TourRadar: 50 per cent off a classic safari in Tanzania
  • ScooponPhuket Karon Beach from $749 for 5 nights for 2 people
  • AttractionTickets.com: Up to 25 per cent off Disneyland Resort California Tickets
  • Celebrity Cruises: Save up to $500 per room
  • Oaks Hotels, Resorts & Suites30 per cent off all 2-night stays at 58 different locations across Australia
  • Expedia: Save 25 per cent or more on selected hotels
  • JucyUp to 20 per cent off campervan rentals
click frenzy travel
Image: Getty

What is Click Frenzy Travel?

Unlike the general Click Frenzy event – which sees participating retailers offer significant discounts and promotions on a wide range of products for a limited time – Click Frenzy Travel focuses on offering deals and discounts specifically related to travel-related products and services.

During the event, participating airlines, hotels, travel agencies, and other travel service providers often offer significant discounts, special promotions, exclusive deals, and bundled packages for shoppers.

When is Click Frenzy Travel?

Click Frenzy Travel runs from Wednesday, March 26 at 7:00PM AEST until midnight March 30 – so get in quick because these deals are not to be missed.

