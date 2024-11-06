Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Calling all shopping lovers, Click Frenzy is nearly here and we know the best deals to score

Apologies in advance to our savings account...
Here at Now To Love we love shopping, we really love shopping.

This means we have our fingers on the pulse of the best sales, discounts and deals to score throughout the year. And we have good news because Click Frenzy is almost here.

Table of contents:

What we’d buy from the Click Frenzy sales in 2024

To be best prepared for the Click Frenzy Main Event in 2024, we’ve curated our very own wishlist to help you score big on the hottest items this year.

01

NERE Stori 65cm Suitcase

$240 at STRAND

Planning a trip this summer? This carry-on suitcase will safekeep all your essentials for those days, or weeks, away.

Key features:

  • Product dimensions: 65(H) x 42(W) x 27(D) cm
  • Weight: 4 kg
  • Warranty: 10 years
02

Bamboo Bedding

$192 (usually $240) at Ecosa

These 100 per cent organic bamboo sheets feel like a dream against your skin, especially during the warmer seasons.

Sizes: single – super king

Colours: white, glacial green, olive green, grey, charcoal, sky blue, lavender and more

Materials: 100% organic bamboo

Key features:

  • 400TC sateen weave bamboo bedding
  • Hypoallergenic, odour-resistant and antibacterial
  • Breathable and moisture-wicking
03

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream SPF50

$62.05 (usually $73) at Adore Beauty

This all-in-one cream gives you the full coverage of a foundation, the hydrating and anti-ageing ingredients of a serum and the pore-minimising feel of a primer – all with a SPF50 broad-spectrum sunscreen.

Shades: fair – deep

Key features:

  • Cruelty-Free
  • Has SPF

Early Click Frenzy deals to shop now

While we don’t know just yet which brands are partaking in the Click Frenzy Main Event 2024, we’ve found other sales that are live now so you can score big.

The best fashion sales

The best beauty sales

The best travel sales

The best homewares sales

What is Click Frenzy?

Click Frenzy is a sales event that occurs a couple of times throughout the year, with the first being the Mayhem Event in May, followed by The Main Event in November. This year it runs from November 12 at 7pm until November 15 at midnight.

Participating retailers are offering a range of sales and deals to snap up before they’re gone, so if you have a slightly pricey product on your wish list – then now is your chance to score some savings.

What brands are participating?

Whilst some brands roll out their sales early, most brands announce their participation later during the sale period.

However, no need to worry because we are closely monitoring which brands are holding sales for Click Frenzy or even those holding events in line with the sales, with our top picks listed above.

Bookmark this page because as sales info drops we will be updating this article so you can shop to your heart’s content and save, save, save.

Profile picture of Isabelle Knevett
Writer Isabelle Knevett

