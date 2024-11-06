Here at Now To Love we love shopping, we really love shopping.

This means we have our fingers on the pulse of the best sales, discounts and deals to score throughout the year. And we have good news because Click Frenzy is almost here.

What we’d buy from the Click Frenzy sales in 2024

To be best prepared for the Click Frenzy Main Event in 2024, we’ve curated our very own wishlist to help you score big on the hottest items this year.

01 NERE Stori 65cm Suitcase $240 at STRAND Planning a trip this summer? This carry-on suitcase will safekeep all your essentials for those days, or weeks, away. Key features: Product dimensions: 65(H) x 42(W) x 27(D) cm

Weight: 4 kg

Warranty: 10 years shop now

02 Bamboo Bedding $192 (usually $240) at Ecosa These 100 per cent organic bamboo sheets feel like a dream against your skin, especially during the warmer seasons. Sizes: single – super king Colours: white, glacial green, olive green, grey, charcoal, sky blue, lavender and more Materials: 100% organic bamboo Key features: 400TC sateen weave bamboo bedding

Hypoallergenic, odour-resistant and antibacterial

Breathable and moisture-wicking shop now

03 IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream SPF50 $62.05 (usually $73) at Adore Beauty This all-in-one cream gives you the full coverage of a foundation, the hydrating and anti-ageing ingredients of a serum and the pore-minimising feel of a primer – all with a SPF50 broad-spectrum sunscreen. Shades: fair – deep Key features: Cruelty-Free

Has SPF Also available at: $80 from Sephora shop now

Early Click Frenzy deals to shop now

While we don’t know just yet which brands are partaking in the Click Frenzy Main Event 2024, we’ve found other sales that are live now so you can score big.

The best fashion sales

Clarks: A further 30 per cent off markdowns

Francesca Jewellery: 15 per cent off sitewide

Myer : Up to 50 per cent off

: Up to 50 per cent off The Iconic : Up to 40 per cent off selected items

: Up to 40 per cent off selected items Cotton On : Up to 50 per cent off

: Up to 50 per cent off Gorman : 20 per cent off dresses

: 20 per cent off dresses Nine West: Extra 50 per cent off sale items

The best beauty sales

TBH Skincare: 30 per cent off (excludes bundles and the rebound range)

Adore Beauty : Up to 50 per cent off

: Up to 50 per cent off Priceline : Up to 30 per cent off

: Up to 30 per cent off Oz Hair and Beauty: Up to 70 per cent off

The best travel sales

STRAND : Up to 30 per cent off

: Up to 30 per cent off Wendy Wu Tours : Solo travellers save 50 per cent on their airfares

: Solo travellers save 50 per cent on their airfares Oaks Hotels, Resorts & Suites: Enjoy 30 per cent off your stay at Oaks Wellington Hotel

The best homewares sales

Ecosa : Up to 20 per cent off

: Up to 20 per cent off Mustard Made : Up to 25 per cent off everything

: Up to 25 per cent off everything Linen House: Up to 70 per cent off almost everything

Canningvale : Up to 90 per cent off sitewide

: Up to 90 per cent off sitewide Kogan : Up to 55 per cent off

: Up to 55 per cent off Sheet Society : 20-30 per cent off everything

: 20-30 per cent off everything The Good Guys: Discounts on TVs, appliances and more

What is Click Frenzy?

Click Frenzy is a sales event that occurs a couple of times throughout the year, with the first being the Mayhem Event in May, followed by The Main Event in November. This year it runs from November 12 at 7pm until November 15 at midnight.

Participating retailers are offering a range of sales and deals to snap up before they’re gone, so if you have a slightly pricey product on your wish list – then now is your chance to score some savings.

What brands are participating?

Whilst some brands roll out their sales early, most brands announce their participation later during the sale period.

However, no need to worry because we are closely monitoring which brands are holding sales for Click Frenzy or even those holding events in line with the sales, with our top picks listed above.

Bookmark this page because as sales info drops we will be updating this article so you can shop to your heart’s content and save, save, save.

