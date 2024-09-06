A favourite among celebrities, influencers and stylists, the Dyson Airwrap has reached cult status for a reason.

Loved for its ability to deliver bouncy, beautiful curls every time, and for being incredibly versatile with a range of attachments, the hair tool is constantly sought out by the masses.

But it does come with a hefty price tag. Retailing at an eyewatering $849, not everyone can afford the splurge for a beauty tool, which is why we look to sales.

Image: Dyson

Where to shop the Dyson Airwrap on sale in 2024

For those who have been waiting for the coveted Dyson Airwrap to finally go on sale so they can save big, we’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals happening right now.

Other retailers to keep an eye out for during a sale:

Image: Dyson

Does Dyson ever go on sale?

Dyson typically participates in seasonal and year-round sales, including participating in the Black Friday event, Boxing Day, and more.

Year-round discounts tend to occur during special occasions, including Mother’s Day, Christmas, and Afterpay Day, among others.

Is the Dyson Airwrap worth investing in?

While the Airwrap’s price tag is steep, Dyson backs it with several features to make it worthwhile.

For starters, the Coanda air technology makes it so your hair gets minimal damage thanks to its aerodynamics, and uses less heat than any other hair tool.

The Airwrap also offers multiple styling possibilities including a hair dryer function, a smoothing brush for straight styles, a round brush for volume and curling barrels for all your needs.

Related articles: