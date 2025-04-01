Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Shopping

Say hello to salon fresh hair: The best hair dryer to achieve glossy locks

It's a game-changer!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Woman's Day Logo

Say goodbye to frizz and hello to beautifully smooth, shiny hair every day! The Panasonic Nanoe Moisture Infusing Advanced Hair Dryer is not just any hair dryer – it’s a breakthrough in hair care technology.

Advertisement

Ideal for all hair types, the attachments help you to achieve your desired look, whether that be curly, wavy or straight.

With its innovative nanoe technology, it also helps to lock in moisture, protect your hair from heat damage, and leave your strands feeling healthier and more vibrant than ever.

Scroll on for our favourite features of the Panasonic EH-NA0J.

Hair dryer
Advertisement

KEY FEATURES

  • Prevents hair colour fading.
  • Engineered with advanced nanoe technology.
  • Moisture-rich output in an ultra-compact body.
  • Powerful airflow.
  • Hydrates from root to tip.
  • Perfect for instant reduction of static, flyaways and frizz.
  • Reduction of split ends and breakage.

HAIR TYPE

The Panasonic EH-NA0J is great for all different types of hair and results may vary depending on the hair type.

It works amazingly on coloured hair, preventing fading and providing scalp and skin care.

Achieve a wet-to-dry finished salon look within minutes, with a diffuser and styling nozzle attachments for curly and frizzy hair.

Hair dryer
Advertisement

WHERE TO BUY

It is available to purchase from Myer for $399.20 (usually $499) and is currently on sale so don’t miss out!

SHOP NOW
Woman's Day Logo
Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement