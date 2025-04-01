Say goodbye to frizz and hello to beautifully smooth, shiny hair every day! The Panasonic Nanoe Moisture Infusing Advanced Hair Dryer is not just any hair dryer – it’s a breakthrough in hair care technology.

Ideal for all hair types, the attachments help you to achieve your desired look, whether that be curly, wavy or straight.

With its innovative nanoe technology, it also helps to lock in moisture, protect your hair from heat damage, and leave your strands feeling healthier and more vibrant than ever.

Scroll on for our favourite features of the Panasonic EH-NA0J.

KEY FEATURES

Prevents hair colour fading.

Engineered with advanced nanoe technology.

Moisture-rich output in an ultra-compact body.

Powerful airflow.

Hydrates from root to tip.

Perfect for instant reduction of static, flyaways and frizz.

Reduction of split ends and breakage.

HAIR TYPE

The Panasonic EH-NA0J is great for all different types of hair and results may vary depending on the hair type.

It works amazingly on coloured hair, preventing fading and providing scalp and skin care.

Achieve a wet-to-dry finished salon look within minutes, with a diffuser and styling nozzle attachments for curly and frizzy hair.

WHERE TO BUY

It is available to purchase from Myer for $399.20 (usually $499) and is currently on sale so don’t miss out!

