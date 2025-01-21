Best hair dryers to achieve that salon fresh look

2025 is the year for good hair days, and what better way to achieve that than with a brand-new hair dryer.
Whilst your hair care routine is of utmost importance, it is also key that your wet hair is styled with the right hair dryer for your locks.
We have put together our favourite hair dryers so you never have to worry about another crazy hair day!
01
Shark Speed Style Rapid Gloss Finisher & High-Velocity Dryer
on sale for $189 at Myer
This speed-style dryer from Shark is an ultra-fast hair dryer with different parts to achieve different looks.
The dryer is set to go from wet to dry with no damage. It is perfect for curly and frizzy hair as it helps to leave an ultra-smooth, naturally shiny finish.
- High speed, high gloss, and no heat damage
- IQ speed styling and drying
- Designed for less frizz
02
Panasonic Nanoe Moisture Infusing Advanced Hair Dryer
on sale for $349 at Myer
This Panasonic hair dryer is all about deeply moisturising your hair to soften and protect your hair from fading along with providing scalp and skin care.
The hair dryer that does it all! It also comes with a diffuser so is perfect for curly hair.
Key features:
- Double mineral technology
- Reduces hair damage, dullness and split ends
- 360° care for enriched hair, scalp and skin
03
GHD Air Professional Hair Dryer
on sale for $202.50 at The Iconic
The GHD air professional hair dryer gives salon-worthy blow-dries in minutes. It delivers faster drying technology with high pressure air flow to speed up your routine, perfect for those rushed mornings!
Key features:
- The dryer has variable power and temperature settings to cater to different hair types
- 2,100W professional-strength motor and advanced ionic technology
- Ergonomic design
04
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
from $649 at The Iconic
The iconic Dyson hair dryer helps your hair achieve a smooth, shiny finish.
The dryer is powerful and fast and is engineered for all different hair types, curly, straight, frizzy! We’ve got you.
Key features:
- 4 precise heat settings
- Flyaway attachment
- Engineered for balance
05
Bondi Boost Sonic Dryer
on sale for $223.20 at The Iconic
This Bondi Boost ultra-lightweight dryer is perfect for those fast-paced mornings with the dryer having four times faster drying power.
It is also great for not disturbing the household in the mornings with its low ambient sound!
Key features:
- Hold and style extending
- 4x faster hair-drying
- Ultra-lightweight (under 350g)