With the cost of living crisis well and truly in full swing, we’re all trying to find ways to cut back on costs we think are “nonessential.”

If your expensive hair appointment is on the chopping block for you, never fear, because you can get salon-worthy colour results from the comfort of your own home and for just a fraction of the price of your regular hairdresser.

Although some may be hesitant to take on the all-important job of colouring their own hair, there are brands and products on the market designed to make the process super easy, without sacrificing the health and strength of your hair.

Clairol is one such brand who is revolutionising home hair colour with their new three-step at-home regimen for visibly healthier coloured hair.

Their ethos is all about giving you amazing colour results that last for up to 10 weeks while preventing hair damage and strengthening hair against breakage.

The introduction of their new Pre-Colour Serum primer is designed to give you results inspired by expert colourists thanks to a professional inspired technology.

We’re all envious of JLo’s hair! (Credit: Getty)

Whether you’re an expert at colouring your own hair or you’re a novice looking to try it out for the first time, it’s important to know that colour application is all about the quality and type of product you use.

If you’re after salon-quality results, you’ll need to prepare your hair so that it stays healthy, use tools that expert colourists use, as well as maintain the colour with specifically-designed products to keep the colour looking vibrant.

Clairol’s Professional Colour Studio range has been designed with all this in mind, and it’s a three-step permanent colour system that is super easy to apply, resulting in healthier coloured hair.

Interested in trying it out for yourself? Here’s how it works.

RRP $7.99.

Step 1: Prime

Maintaining healthy hair is all about prepping before you colour, just like with any beauty routine.

Clairol’s Pre-Colour Serum is a base gel coat that is applied before colouring. It features the exclusive Metal Purifier to help neutralise the metals from your hair.

It protects all hair types throughout the colouring process, while also boosting colour uptake for even and long-lasting results.

RRP $24.

Step 2: Colour

Clairol has a wide variety of shades in their Permanent Cream Colour range. With 15 to choose from, you’re sure to find your perfect match.

The formula has been developed for professional-looking results at home by providing rich tones and having 100% grey coverage, while still resulting in visibly healthier hair.

RRP $13.99.

Step 3: Wash

Just like you have to prep your hair before colouring, you also need to make sure an aftercare top coat is a part of your routine to ensure the colour is locked in.

Wash your hair with the Revitalise Colour Protect Shampoo and Conditioner to extend the life of your hair colour vibrancy, as well as provide plenty of shine and moisture.

If you’re a blonde, don’t fret – the range also includes a Purple Toning Shampoo and Treatment to banish any of those unwanted yellow or orange tones that may appear in the weeks after colouring.

In partnership with Clairol.

