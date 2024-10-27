How to choose the right hair colour for your skin and hair type

Remember when Billie Eilish debuted her blonde pinup look along with her album Happier Than Ever…and the internet lost its mind? It was a dramatic change for Eilish, a naturally dark brunette, but it proved that sometimes a change is just what a girl needs to shake things up.

Advertisement

If you’re considering a new hair colour, or just want to brighten up the tone you have, it’s easier than you might think. We asked professional hair stylist Amiee Hershan for her tips on choosing the right colour and how you can achieve the best results at home for both colour and maintenance, without spending a fortune (or half your weekend at the salon).

How to choose your colour

“Picking a hair colour that’s right for you isn’t as hard as it sounds,” says Amiee. “Even if you want to colour your hair at home, you can have a free consultation with a hairdresser. There are also tonnes of AI apps that can help you find the correct colour and point you in the right direction. I love a mood board, where you can pin ideas to see what works for you.”

If you’re after a dramatic change, opt for a hair colour that contrasts with your natural undertones. For example, cool platinum on warm-toned skin creates a striking look. Or for a more natural look, choose a shade within a few levels of your natural hair colour.

Consider the maintenance

With any change there will be upkeep as your hair grows and your roots start to show your true colours, especially if you’re going for a lighter shade. Or maybe you’re finding a few grey hairs catching the light.

Advertisement

“Before you colour, consider how much maintenance you’re willing to commit to,” says Amiee. For example, a brunette to blonde transformation a-la Billie is striking, but your roots will need regular attention.

Fortunately, you can touch up your roots at home easily and without having to redo your whole colour in as little as 20 minutes. The Clairol Root Touch-Up Permanent cream is available in nine shades and comes with its own brush to ensure application right where you need it.

It’s a simple process. Simply mix the contents of the tube and the bottle in a bowl and blend together with the brush provided. Apply the hair colour to your roots, making sure not to miss any spots. Set your timer for 20 minutes (check at 15 minutes) then rinse, condition and admire your beautifully blended roots.

Amiee’s tip: “Make sure you apply your tint right to the roots to catch any greys and ensure even coverage.”

Advertisement

Identify your skin tone

If you’ve decided to go all in for a full colour, knowing your skin tone will help you choose the right tone. Warm skin tones (yellow, golden, or peach undertones) work best with rich, warm shades such as golden blonde, honey, caramel, copper, or chocolate brown. Avoid ashy tones, which can wash you out.

Cool skin tones (pink, red, or blue undertones) go beautifully with cool shades like platinum, ash blonde, cool brown, burgundy, or black to complement your complexion. Avoid warm, golden colours, as they may clash.

Neutral skin tones (a mix of cool and warm undertones) can pull off a wide variety of colours, from warm shades to cooler tones.

Our model before at left, and after, with a freshly toned blonde by Amiee Hershan, using Clairol Root Touch Up Gel.

Advertisement

Consider your hair type and thickness

“Do be mindful of your hair type,” advises Amiee. “And be realistic about the results you can expect. For example, if you have very dark hair, expecting to be instantly platinum blonde from a home hair colour probably isn’t going to happen.”

“Also, the thickness of your hair will affect the amount of product you need,” she says. “It’s always safer to buy two boxes so you don’t run out of colour.”

If you have thin or fine hair, lighter shades such as blonde or light brown can add the appearance of volume, while darker colours may emphasise thinness.

On thick hair, darker shades often complement thicker hair and can further enhance its texture. However, if you want a bold look, lightening your hair can work too and create contrast.

Advertisement

Curly or textured hair works well in shades that enhance your curls, like warm caramel, chestnut, or deep browns for natural shine. Avoid harsh bleaching that can dry out textured hair.

Have fun with it!

Whatever the colour direction you choose, remember it doesn’t have to be forever says Amiee, because the beauty of hair is that you can change your look whenever you feel like it.

“I don’t actually believe in hair trends,” says Amiee. “I believe that whatever you want to do that makes you feel like the best version of yourself is right for you. Just go for it!”

Advertisement