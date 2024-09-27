How to colour your hair at home, according to a pro

If the thought of spending three hours of your weekend at the salon makes you shudder, you could be questioning whether refreshing your colour is worth your while.

Fortunately, you don’t need to sacrifice hours of your precious time for gorgeous hair. The latest technology in home hair colouring makes it easy to achieve salon-quality colour in much less time and at a fraction of the cost. No appointment necessary.

We asked Aimee Hershan, a professional stylist who has worked with some of the biggest names in hair and beauty for a few of her top tips for home hair colouring. It’s easy to get great results if you do it right says Aimee, an esteemed stylist who has worked alongside some of the the biggest names in beauty and fashion.

Her number one tip? Follow the instructions, don’t rush and take it step-by-step.

1. Choose the right hair colour

Decide between permanent, semi-permanent, or temporary colour. If you’re a beginner, keep in mind that it’s easier to go darker than lighter at home. Pick a shade that suits your skin tone and is close to your natural colour if you’re new to hair colouring.

Next, choose a colour that preps your hair for colour to ensure you get the best result.

Our hair contains tiny amounts of metals which get in via tap water when we wash it. These can cause hair breakage, making it brittle and dry; as well as interfering with how dye molecules penetrate the hair, giving uneven or unexpected results during colouring.

2. Gather your supplies

“My top essentials for home when colouring my hair are definitely and old towel (or two) a good brush to brush through all the tangles, and a comb so you can take fine even sections,” says Aimee.

She also suggests keeping at least one pair of latex gloves nearby, a plastic clip or hair ties for sectioning hair, and importantly, a timer so you can keep an eye on your processing time.

3. Do a patch test

It’s also wise to do a patch test 24-48 hours before colouring your hair. Mix a small amount of the tint according to the instructions in the packet and apply it to a small area of your skin (like behind your ear). Wait to see if you develop any allergic reactions such as redness, swelling, or itching.

4. Prepare your hair and your workspace

Protect your space by putting down newspapers or towels to catch any dye spills and dress for success with an old shirt that you won’t mind staining, just in case.

Brush your hair to remove any tangles before you start. Apply a border of petroleum jelly around your hairline, ears, and neck to prevent the colour from staining your skin.

5. Section your hair

When you’re ready to start, divide your hair into 4-6 sections and secure each one with clips. This helps to ensure even coverage and makes it easier to apply the tint.

6. Mix and apply the tint

Follow the instructions in your hair dye kit carefully. Most kits come with a developer and a colorant that need to be mixed together in the provided bottle.

“If you’re doing a root tint, ensure you cover all the greys by taking fine sections, and be sure to use plenty of product,” says Aimee.

Start at the roots, as they often need the most processing time. Work your way through each section using the applicator brush or comb. For even coverage, use your gloved fingers or a comb to distribute the dye through to the ends of your hair.

8. Set a timer and wait for the tint to process

“Following the box instructions is extremely important” says Aimee. “Especially the time that the colour needs to be left on. Too little or too long will affect the colour and the coverage.”

9. Rinse your hair

Rinse your hair with cool or lukewarm water until the water runs clear, but don’t shampoo right away unless instructed to. Use the conditioner that usually comes in the box to hydrate your hair.

10. Dry and style

Pat your hair gently with a towel and let it air dry or use a blow dryer. Style as usual and enjoy your fresh new colour, and the extra time in your day.