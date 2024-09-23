5 new hair products that are officially beauty editor approved

Get ready to transform your tresses, because we’ve rounded up five game-changing hair products and tools that might just be your answer to a great hair day, every day.

From nourishing treatments to styling essentials, these innovative launches are designed to meet every hair need. Whether you’re struggling with frizz, lacklustre shine, or just want to add a touch of glamour to your everyday look, trust us, these will do more than help.

Keep scrolling to discover the must-have hair formulas, gadgets, and accessories that will have you turning heads all summer long, and beyond!

Photo: Supplied 01 Vanessa Megan Naturaceuticals® Haircare Range from $34.95, at Vanessa Megan One of our favourite gentle skincare brands has just dropped a new haircare range that’s 100% natural. With a slogan of ‘clean beauty that actually performs,’ Vanessa Megan has released these products to take on the big names in salons while being kind to both your hair and the planet. The Bamboo & Rosemary Shampoo will have your locks feeling smooth and strong, while the Yuzu & Rice Protein Conditioner amps up the volume and softness. If you’re looking for super shine though, make sure you slick through their Anti-Frizz Smoothing Hair Serum (which has plumping hyaluronic acid) as well as a few drops of their Argan & Coconut Hydrating Hair Oil on the ends to finish. Viola, happy hair. Shop Now Photo: Supplied 02 Dyson Airwrap i.d. $849 at Dyson The highly anticipated Dyson Airwrap i.d. made its debut in Australia last week, and after a whole weekend of playing with it, we’re officially impressed. Airwrap i.d. now has intelligent heat control technology, which measures the temperature 40 times per second to ensure that your hair is styled without damage. This means you can achieve that coveted look without the fear of heat-related harm. The real pièce de résistance is its new Bluetooth Wireless Technology. This very clever addition connects seamlessly with the Dyson app, offering a range of features designed to optimise your styling routine. With older Airwrap models, the settings had to be manually pressed (for hot and cool shots etc, to set your curls), but now it does everything for you. You can save your favourite settings and styles for a personalised curling sequence through one push of the power button. The app will activate your three steps for perfect, consistent curls and will wrap, style, and set them without you having to do a thing! A perfect addition for hair novices, or those of us who are a tad lazy. Shop Now

Photo: Supplied 03 Ovev Wellness Oceanic Renewal Hair Masque and Scalp Renewal Brush from $21, at Ovev Taking care of ourselves should start from head to toe, and with OVEV you can do exactly that. This targeted scalp mask has sapote oil, hydrolysed rice protein, and vitamin E to nourish root to tips, as well as biodegradable exfoliants and natural citrus extracts to remove impurities and build up, creating a healthy environment for hair growth. Say goodbye to dandruff, dryness, and itchiness with this one. Shop Now

Photo: Supplied 04 People Haircare Styling products $16 each at Coles Supermarkets In the era of Matilda Djerf and her perfect, bouncy blowouts that have had us all in a chokehold since 2017, it is safe to say we are all on a mission to mimic this ourselves from the comfort of our own homes – but especially without the salon price tag. Thankfully, this Australian haircare brand has answered our prayers and is set to release four new styling products this month. Get your hands on the Volumising Foam, Texturising Beach Spray, Heat Protection Spray and the Slick Styler, all for just $16 each! Bargain. Shop Now