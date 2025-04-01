Get your bunny-themed PJs ready and hop into action, because Easter is right around the corner!

Advertisement

It’s the time of year when we collectively indulge in chocolate (oh, and come together as a family), but over the holiday period, supermarkets regularly reduce their trading hours.

To make it easier to plan your Easter shopping ahead of your fam get together, we’ve compiled a guide to Coles’ holiday trading hours for each state and territory.

Scroll on for all the details.

NSW

Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed.

Advertisement

Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading standard hours (excluding 10 stores trading reduced hours).

Easter Sunday 20/4: All Sydney metro stores closed. Regional/resort stores open.

Easter Monday 21/4: All stores trading standard hours (excluding 10 stores trading reduced hours).

Anzac Day 25/4: All stores open at 1pm.

Advertisement

ACT

Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed.

Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Easter Sunday 20/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Easter Monday 21/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Advertisement

Anzac Day 25/4: All stores open at 1pm.

Stock up on hot cross buns for the holiday. (Credit: Getty)

QLD

Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed.

Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading public holiday hours (varies).

Advertisement

Easter Sunday 20/4: All stores trading standard hours (Ayr, Goondiwindi & Mt Isa closed).

Easter Monday 21/4: All stores trading public holiday hours (varies). (Ayr, Goondiwindi & Mt Isa closed).

Anzac Day 25/4: All stores closed.

VIC

Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed.

Advertisement

Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Easter Sunday 20/4: All stores trading standard hours. (Croydon North and Little Knox closed).

Easter Monday 21/4: All stores trading standard hours (Melton West closed).

Anzac Day 25/4: All stores open at 1pm.

Advertisement

WATCH: How to dye Easter eggs. Story continues after video.

Loading the player...

TAS

Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed.

Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Advertisement

Easter Sunday 20/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Easter Monday 21/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Anzac Day 25/4: All stores open at 12:30pm.

SA

Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed except: 4940 Mt Baker, 4970 Murray Bridge, 7832 Victor Harbor, trading 8am to 8pm.

Advertisement

Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Easter Sunday 20/4: All Adelaide metro stores closed. CBD stores open 11am to 5pm. Regional stores open 8am to 8pm.

Easter Monday 21/4: Metro stores open 11 am to 5pm. Regional stores open 8am to 8pm.

Anzac Day 25/4: All Adelaide metro stores closed. CBD stores open 12pm to 5pm. Regional stores open 12pm to 8pm.

Advertisement

Treat yourself to some chocolate. (Credit: Getty

NT

Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed.

Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading 8am to 8pm. (Alice Springs open 8am to 9pm).

Easter Sunday 20/4: All stores trading 8am to 8pm. (Alice Springs open 8am to 9pm).

Advertisement

Easter Monday 21/4: All stores trading 8am to 8pm. (Alice Springs open 8am to 9pm).

Anzac Day 25/4: All stores open at 12pm.

WA

Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed except: 268 Vasse, 291 Busselton, 297 Dunsborough, 310 Margaret River, 493 Eaton Fair, 4836 Busselton Central. Trading standard hours.

Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Advertisement

Easter Sunday 20/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Easter Monday 21/4: All Perth metro stores trading 8am to 6pm. Regional stores vary.

Anzac Day 25/4: All Perth metro stores closed. Regional stores open at 12pm or 1pm.

For Coles Express and Coles Liquor, customers are advised to check their local store’s website for hours.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use