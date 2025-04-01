Get your bunny-themed PJs ready and hop into action, because Easter is right around the corner!
It’s the time of year when we collectively indulge in chocolate (oh, and come together as a family), but over the holiday period, supermarkets regularly reduce their trading hours.
To make it easier to plan your Easter shopping ahead of your fam get together, we’ve compiled a guide to Coles’ holiday trading hours for each state and territory.
Scroll on for all the details.
NSW
Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed.
Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading standard hours (excluding 10 stores trading reduced hours).
Easter Sunday 20/4: All Sydney metro stores closed. Regional/resort stores open.
Easter Monday 21/4: All stores trading standard hours (excluding 10 stores trading reduced hours).
Anzac Day 25/4: All stores open at 1pm.
ACT
Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed.
Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading standard hours.
Easter Sunday 20/4: All stores trading standard hours.
Easter Monday 21/4: All stores trading standard hours.
Anzac Day 25/4: All stores open at 1pm.
QLD
Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed.
Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading public holiday hours (varies).
Easter Sunday 20/4: All stores trading standard hours (Ayr, Goondiwindi & Mt Isa closed).
Easter Monday 21/4: All stores trading public holiday hours (varies). (Ayr, Goondiwindi & Mt Isa closed).
Anzac Day 25/4: All stores closed.
VIC
Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed.
Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading standard hours.
Easter Sunday 20/4: All stores trading standard hours. (Croydon North and Little Knox closed).
Easter Monday 21/4: All stores trading standard hours (Melton West closed).
Anzac Day 25/4: All stores open at 1pm.
TAS
Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed.
Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading standard hours.
Easter Sunday 20/4: All stores trading standard hours.
Easter Monday 21/4: All stores trading standard hours.
Anzac Day 25/4: All stores open at 12:30pm.
SA
Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed except: 4940 Mt Baker, 4970 Murray Bridge, 7832 Victor Harbor, trading 8am to 8pm.
Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading standard hours.
Easter Sunday 20/4: All Adelaide metro stores closed. CBD stores open 11am to 5pm. Regional stores open 8am to 8pm.
Easter Monday 21/4: Metro stores open 11 am to 5pm. Regional stores open 8am to 8pm.
Anzac Day 25/4: All Adelaide metro stores closed. CBD stores open 12pm to 5pm. Regional stores open 12pm to 8pm.
NT
Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed.
Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading 8am to 8pm. (Alice Springs open 8am to 9pm).
Easter Sunday 20/4: All stores trading 8am to 8pm. (Alice Springs open 8am to 9pm).
Easter Monday 21/4: All stores trading 8am to 8pm. (Alice Springs open 8am to 9pm).
Anzac Day 25/4: All stores open at 12pm.
WA
Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed except: 268 Vasse, 291 Busselton, 297 Dunsborough, 310 Margaret River, 493 Eaton Fair, 4836 Busselton Central. Trading standard hours.
Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading standard hours.
Easter Sunday 20/4: All stores trading standard hours.
Easter Monday 21/4: All Perth metro stores trading 8am to 6pm. Regional stores vary.
Anzac Day 25/4: All Perth metro stores closed. Regional stores open at 12pm or 1pm.
For Coles Express and Coles Liquor, customers are advised to check their local store’s website for hours.