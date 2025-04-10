Easter holds different meanings for many, but for many its filled with the idea of spending time together – and what better way to do that than at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

This iconic event is more than just a celebration — it’s a reflection of Australia’s agricultural heritage, featuring entertainment, treats, and family-friendly activities.

As one of the nation’s largest and most anticipated annual events, the Royal Easter Show draws more than 800,000 people over its 12-day program.

Whether you’re visiting for the first time or are a seasoned show-goer, the Easter Show is a highlight on many calendars, and we have put together the ultimate guide for everything to know.

(Credit: Getty)

WHEN IS THE SYDNEY ROYAL EASTER SHOW?

The Sydney Royal Easter show has crept up on us this year with the opening day on Friday, April 11.

Running from April 11- 22, the 12-day program is not one to miss!

WHERE IS THE SYDNEY ROYAL EASTER SHOW?

The show is held at Sydney Showground at Sydney Olympic Park which is stationed in easy access to trains, buses and ferries.

Parking is available to pre-book online before your visit.

(Credit: Getty)

WHAT IS AT THE ROYAL EASTER SHOW?

One of the largest annual events in Australia, the Easter Show brings rural communities and activities into the city, showcasing a variety of entertainment, competitions and attractions.

Agricultural and animal exhibits: The show includes livestock competitions as well as shows and demonstrations. Carnival rides: The show is famous for its large carnival area with rides, games, and food stalls. Food and Drink: Plenty of food stalls and stands offer everything from traditional carnival treats like fairy floss and hot dogs to gourmet and local food options. Shows and Entertainment: There are daily shows, including animal performances, woodchopping competitions, and entertainment on the main stage. Exhibitions and Competitions: The show hosts a variety of competitions, including art, photography, cooking, and homegrown produce. Shopping: There are a range of stalls selling products, from home goods and clothing to gardening tools and beauty products.

WHERE CAN I BUY TICKETS FOR THE ROYAL EASTER SHOW?

The event is ticketed and includes public transport within the Sydney metro area.

General Tickets are available all day, after 4 pm tickets, and reserved seating tickets.

Entry is available from 8:30 AM on Ticketmaster.

