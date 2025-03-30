Our top 9 picks from Kmart’s Easter Collection

We got an early glimpse at Kmart’s Easter range – everything from cute pyjamas for the whole family, fun Easter hunt accessories, gift ideas and décor including stylish table wear to set the most fun and festive scene for the family.
Here’s just a few of our favourites buys below.
01
Festive pyjamas
Kid’s Peter Rabbit License Pyjama Set $20 from Kmart
Kick of the morning Easter egg hunt in comfort festive fun with these adorable pyjamas. Kmart offer family matching sets, including cute coveralls for bubs.
02
Grab your Easter eggs
Easter Egg Hunt Grabber $2.50 each from Kmart
Easter egg hunts have never been so fun with these cute and convenient grabbers.
03
Personalise your Easter egg stash!
40 Pack Hunt Eggs Bucket $6 from Kmart
Fill these colourful hollow eggs with chocolate, lollies or toys to suit your little ones.
04
Cute carry-alls to store your loot!
Character Easter Egg Baskets $12 each from Kmart
What better way to collect and carry your Easter egg stash than with your favourite character close at hand?
05
These stunning plates and cake stands, complete with daisy motifs, offer a sweet and festive display for sweets and cakes.
06
Festive tabletops
Easter Table Runner $8 from Kmart
With a blue-grey colour intermixed with yellow flowers, this beautiful table runner will really help set the Easter theme.
07
Finish setting the Easter theme and scene with these cute placeholders, napkin rings and serving board.
08
Easter on a plate!
12 Piece Easter Dinner Set $25 from Kmart
What better way to complete your classy table setting than with bunny-inspired dinner wear.
09
Egg-cellent idea!
2 Pack Easter Egg Cups $5 from Kmart
Start your Easter morning with a good breakfast using these adorable egg cups. The kids will love them!