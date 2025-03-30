Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Our top 9 picks from Kmart's Easter Collection

Hop to Kmart for all your Easter needs...
Kmart
We got an early glimpse at Kmart’s Easter range – everything from cute pyjamas for the whole family, fun Easter hunt accessories, gift ideas and décor including stylish table wear to set the most fun and festive scene for the family.

Here’s just a few of our favourites buys below.

kids dressed for an easter egg hunt
  • Rainbow Plush Bunny Basket $8 from Kmart
  • Grey Plush Bunny Basket $8 from Kmart
Image of Kid's Peter Rabbit License Pyjama Set $20 from Kmart
Photo: Kmart

01

Festive pyjamas

Kid’s Peter Rabbit License Pyjama Set $20 from Kmart

Kick of the morning Easter egg hunt in comfort festive fun with these adorable pyjamas. Kmart offer family matching sets, including cute coveralls for bubs.

Image of Easter Egg Hunt Grabber $2.50 each from Kmar
Photo: Kmart

02

Grab your Easter eggs

Easter Egg Hunt Grabber $2.50 each from Kmart

Easter egg hunts have never been so fun with these cute and convenient grabbers.

Image of 40 Pack Hunt Eggs Bucket $6 from Kmart
Photo: Kmart

03

Personalise your Easter egg stash!

40 Pack Hunt Eggs Bucket $6 from Kmart

Fill these colourful hollow eggs with chocolate, lollies or toys to suit your little ones.

Image of Character Easter Egg Baskets $12 each from Kmart
Photo: Kmart

04

Cute carry-alls to store your loot!

Character Easter Egg Baskets $12 each from Kmart

What better way to collect and carry your Easter egg stash than with your favourite character close at hand?

Image of Daisy Plates (Set of 2) $8 from Kmart and cake stand
Photo: Kmart

05

Sweet displays for delicious Easter treats!

Daisy Plates (Set of 2) $8 from Kmart

Daisy Cake Stand $12 from Kmart

These stunning plates and cake stands, complete with daisy motifs, offer a sweet and festive display for sweets and cakes.

Image of Easter Table Runner $8 from Kmart
Photo: Kmart

06

Festive tabletops

Easter Table Runner $8 from Kmart

With a blue-grey colour intermixed with yellow flowers, this beautiful table runner will really help set the Easter theme.

Image of Easter Bunny Serve Board $12 from Kmart ; napkin rings and placecard holder
Photo: Kmart

07

Bunny fun for your table setting

Easter Bunny Serve Board $12 from Kmart

4 Pack Easter Napkin Rings $4 from Kmart

4 Pack Easter Bunny Placecard Holder $5 from Kmart

Finish setting the Easter theme and scene with these cute placeholders, napkin rings and serving board.

Image of 12 Piece Easter Dinner Set $25 from Kmart
Photo: Kmart

08

Easter on a plate!

12 Piece Easter Dinner Set $25 from Kmart

What better way to complete your classy table setting than with bunny-inspired dinner wear.

Image of 2 Pack Easter Egg Cups $5 from Kmart
Photo: Kmart

09

Egg-cellent idea!

2 Pack Easter Egg Cups $5 from Kmart

Start your Easter morning with a good breakfast using these adorable egg cups. The kids will love them!

Kmart
