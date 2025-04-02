If you’ve recently visited your local supermarket, you’ve probably noticed the shelves stocked with chocolate bunnies and eggs, a clear sign that Easter is just around the corner.

Advertisement

It’s that time of year when we all give in to our sweet cravings (and, of course, gather with family).

This year, the Easter break takes place from Friday, April 18 to Monday, April 21. With Anzac Day following on Friday, April 25 it’s time to optimise that annual leave.

Over this period stores will be closing so we have put together the trading hours for Woolworths stores across Australia.

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

NSW

Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed.

Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading standard hours (excluding a selection of Metro stores).

Easter Sunday 20/4: Some stores open.

Easter Monday 21/4: All stores trading reduced hours.

Advertisement

Anzac Day 25/4: All stores open at 1pm.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

ACT

Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed.

Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Advertisement

Easter Sunday 20/4: Some stores open.

Easter Monday 21/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Anzac Day 25/4: All stores open at 1pm.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

Advertisement

QLD

Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed except for Brisbane airport.

Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading public holiday hours (varies).

Easter Sunday 20/4: Some stores open.

Easter Monday 21/4: All stores trading public holiday hours (varies).

Advertisement

Anzac Day 25/4: Most stores closed.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

(Credit: Getty)

VIC

Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed.

Advertisement

Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Easter Sunday 20/4: All stores open.

Easter Monday 21/4: All stores open.

Anzac Day 25/4: All stores open at 1pm.

Advertisement

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

TAS

Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed.

Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Easter Sunday 20/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Advertisement

Easter Monday 21/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Anzac Day 25/4: All stores open at 12:30pm.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

SA

Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed except: 4940 Mt Baker, 4970 Murray Bridge, 7832 Victor Harbor.

Advertisement

Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Easter Sunday 20/4: Some stores open.

Easter Monday 21/4: Some stores open.

Anzac Day 25/4: Most stores closed.

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

NT

Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed.

Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading with different hours.

Easter Sunday 20/4: Most stores open at different hours.

Advertisement

Easter Monday 21/4: Some stores open.

Anzac Day 25/4: All stores open at 12pm.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

WA

Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed except: Perth Airport, Eaton Fair, Margaret River, Busselton Kent Street, and Dalyellup.

Advertisement

Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Easter Sunday 20/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Easter Monday 21/4: All stores open.

Anzac Day 25/4: All Perth metro stores closed. Regional stores open at 12pm or 1pm.

Advertisement

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use