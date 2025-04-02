Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Here’s when Woolworths will be open during the Easter long weekend to stock up on your choccies!

annabel lane

If you’ve recently visited your local supermarket, you’ve probably noticed the shelves stocked with chocolate bunnies and eggs, a clear sign that Easter is just around the corner.

It’s that time of year when we all give in to our sweet cravings (and, of course, gather with family).

This year, the Easter break takes place from Friday, April 18 to Monday, April 21. With Anzac Day following on Friday, April 25 it’s time to optimise that annual leave.

Over this period stores will be closing so we have put together the trading hours for Woolworths stores across Australia.

(Credit: Getty)
NSW

Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed.

Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading standard hours (excluding a selection of Metro stores).

Easter Sunday 20/4: Some stores open.

Easter Monday 21/4: All stores trading reduced hours.

Anzac Day 25/4: All stores open at 1pm.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

ACT

Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed.

Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Easter Sunday 20/4: Some stores open.

Easter Monday 21/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Anzac Day 25/4: All stores open at 1pm.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

QLD

Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed except for Brisbane airport.

Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading public holiday hours (varies).

Easter Sunday 20/4: Some stores open.

Easter Monday 21/4: All stores trading public holiday hours (varies).

Anzac Day 25/4: Most stores closed.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

Easter eggs
(Credit: Getty)

VIC

Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed.

Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Easter Sunday 20/4: All stores open.

Easter Monday 21/4: All stores open.

Anzac Day 25/4: All stores open at 1pm.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

TAS

Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed.

Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Easter Sunday 20/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Easter Monday 21/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Anzac Day 25/4: All stores open at 12:30pm.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

SA

Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed except: 4940 Mt Baker, 4970 Murray Bridge, 7832 Victor Harbor.

Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Easter Sunday 20/4: Some stores open.

Easter Monday 21/4: Some stores open.

Anzac Day 25/4: Most stores closed.

Easter table scape
(Credit: Getty)

NT

Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed.

Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading with different hours.

Easter Sunday 20/4: Most stores open at different hours.

Easter Monday 21/4: Some stores open.

Anzac Day 25/4: All stores open at 12pm.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

WA

Good Friday 18/4: All stores closed except: Perth Airport, Eaton Fair, Margaret River, Busselton Kent Street, and Dalyellup.

Easter Saturday 19/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Easter Sunday 20/4: All stores trading standard hours.

Easter Monday 21/4: All stores open.

Anzac Day 25/4: All Perth metro stores closed. Regional stores open at 12pm or 1pm.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

annabel lane
Annabel Lane

After studying a Bachelor of Communications and Media, majoring in Journalism at The University of Wollongong, Annabel began her career in media in 2022. She is currently a digital content producer for Woman's Day. When she's not covering the latest entertainment news, she can be found at the beach, nestled up reading or binge watching her favourite reality tv show

