Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

There’s nothing better than an online sale. After all, who wants to pay full price when you know it will be discounted sooner or later?

Advertisement

Well, it’s a good thing that Click Frenzy Mayhem is just around the corner, because we are ready to shop!

Unfortunately, the sales and deals haven’t been revealed just yet, but keep this page bookmarked because we will keep you up to date with the latest offers.

Until then, here are some of the items from our wishlist, as well as the deals that were on offer last year, to give you some shopping inspiration.

What we’d buy during the Click Frenzy sale

01 NERE Stori 65cm Suitcase $240 at STRAND Planning a trip this summer? This carry-on suitcase will keep all your essentials safe for those days, or weeks, away. Key features: Product dimensions: 65(H) x 42(W) x 27(D) cm

Weight: 4 kg

Warranty: 10 years shop now

Advertisement

02 Bamboo Bedding $192 (usually $240) at Ecosa These 100 per cent organic bamboo sheets feel like a dream against your skin, especially during the warmer seasons. Sizes: single – super king Colours: white, glacial green, olive green, grey, charcoal, sky blue, lavender and more Materials: 100% organic bamboo Key features: 400TC sateen weave bamboo bedding

Hypoallergenic, odour-resistant and antibacterial

Breathable and moisture-wicking shop now

03 IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream SPF50 $82 at Adore Beauty This all-in-one cream gives you the full coverage of a foundation, the hydrating and anti-ageing ingredients of a serum and the pore-minimising feel of a primer – all with a SPF50 broad-spectrum sunscreen. Shades: fair – deep Key features: Cruelty-Free

Has SPF Also available at: $82 from Sephora shop now

The best Click Frenzy sales from 2024

Best fashion sales

Under Armour: 30 per cent off sitewide

The Oodie: Up to 50 per cent off

Myer : Up to 50 per cent off

: Up to 50 per cent off The Iconic : 30 per cent off

: 30 per cent off Cotton On : 30 per cent off sitewide

: 30 per cent off sitewide Gorman : A further 20 per cent off sale items

: A further 20 per cent off sale items Nine West : 30 per cent off sitewide

: 30 per cent off sitewide Ray-Ban: 20 per cent off select styles

UGG Express: 80 per cent off styles

adidas: Extra 40 per cent off outlet

Best beauty sales

TBH Skincare: Up 30 per cent off sitewide

Dyson: Save on Dyson AirWraps and hair dryers

STRAAND: 20 per cent off kits

Adore Beauty : Up to 40 per cent off

: Up to 40 per cent off Priceline : Up to 50 per cent off

: Up to 50 per cent off Oz Hair and Beauty: Up to 70 per cent off

Best travel sales

STRAND : Up to 40 per cent off

: Up to 40 per cent off Wendy Wu Tours : Solo travellers save 50 per cent on their airfares

: Solo travellers save 50 per cent on their airfares Oaks Hotels, Resorts & Suites: Enjoy 30 per cent off your stay at Oaks Wellington Hotel

Best homewares sales

Ecosa : 30 per cent off

: 30 per cent off Mustard Made : Up to 25 per cent off everything

: Up to 25 per cent off everything Emma Sleep: Up to 60 per cent off

Linen House: Up to 70 per cent off almost everything

Canningvale : Up to 90 per cent off

: Up to 90 per cent off Kogan : Up to 65 per cent off

: Up to 65 per cent off Sheet Society : 20-50 per cent off everything

: 20-50 per cent off everything The Good Guys: Discounts on TVs, appliances and more

Image: Getty

What is Click Frenzy?

Click Frenzy is a sales event that occurs a couple of times throughout the year, with the first being the Mayhem Event in May, followed by The Main Event in November.

Advertisement

It’s an online-only shopping event where participating retailers offer a range of sales and deals. If you have a slightly pricey product on your wish list, then now is your chance to score some savings.

When is Click Frenzy?

This year, Click Frenzy Mayhem runs from May 13 to May 16. There are plenty of brands who will have their own sales during this time as well, so you’ll be able to snap a bargain across a range of fashion, beauty, homewares and appliances.

What brands are participating?

Brands that are participating will usually be revealed at the start of Click Frenzy Mayhem. At this stage, we do not know which brands will be partaking, but we are closely monitoring and updating this page accordingly.

As sales info drops we will be updating this article so you can shop to your heart’s content and save, save, save.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.