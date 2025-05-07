Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Click Frenzy countdown: Here’s where to find the hottest deals

Apologies in advance to our savings account...
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Isabelle Knevett Writer
Profile picture of Maddy Wilson
Woman's Day click frenzy sales
There’s nothing better than an online sale. After all, who wants to pay full price when you know it will be discounted sooner or later?

Well, it’s a good thing that Click Frenzy Mayhem is just around the corner, because we are ready to shop!

Unfortunately, the sales and deals haven’t been revealed just yet, but keep this page bookmarked because we will keep you up to date with the latest offers.

Until then, here are some of the items from our wishlist, as well as the deals that were on offer last year, to give you some shopping inspiration.

What we’d buy during the Click Frenzy sale

01

NERE Stori 65cm Suitcase

$240 at STRAND

Planning a trip this summer? This carry-on suitcase will keep all your essentials safe for those days, or weeks, away.

Key features:

  • Product dimensions: 65(H) x 42(W) x 27(D) cm
  • Weight: 4 kg
  • Warranty: 10 years
shop now
02

Bamboo Bedding

$192 (usually $240) at Ecosa

These 100 per cent organic bamboo sheets feel like a dream against your skin, especially during the warmer seasons.

Sizes: single – super king

Colours: white, glacial green, olive green, grey, charcoal, sky blue, lavender and more

Materials: 100% organic bamboo

Key features:

  • 400TC sateen weave bamboo bedding
  • Hypoallergenic, odour-resistant and antibacterial
  • Breathable and moisture-wicking
shop now

03

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream SPF50

$82 at Adore Beauty

This all-in-one cream gives you the full coverage of a foundation, the hydrating and anti-ageing ingredients of a serum and the pore-minimising feel of a primer – all with a SPF50 broad-spectrum sunscreen.

Shades: fair – deep

Key features:

  • Cruelty-Free
  • Has SPF

Also available at:

shop now

What is Click Frenzy?

Click Frenzy is a sales event that occurs a couple of times throughout the year, with the first being the Mayhem Event in May, followed by The Main Event in November.

It’s an online-only shopping event where participating retailers offer a range of sales and deals. If you have a slightly pricey product on your wish list, then now is your chance to score some savings.

When is Click Frenzy?

This year, Click Frenzy Mayhem runs from May 13 to May 16. There are plenty of brands who will have their own sales during this time as well, so you’ll be able to snap a bargain across a range of fashion, beauty, homewares and appliances.

What brands are participating?

Brands that are participating will usually be revealed at the start of Click Frenzy Mayhem. At this stage, we do not know which brands will be partaking, but we are closely monitoring and updating this page accordingly.

As sales info drops we will be updating this article so you can shop to your heart’s content and save, save, save.

