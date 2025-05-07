There’s nothing better than an online sale. After all, who wants to pay full price when you know it will be discounted sooner or later?
Well, it’s a good thing that Click Frenzy Mayhem is just around the corner, because we are ready to shop!
Unfortunately, the sales and deals haven’t been revealed just yet, but keep this page bookmarked because we will keep you up to date with the latest offers.
Until then, here are some of the items from our wishlist, as well as the deals that were on offer last year, to give you some shopping inspiration.
What we’d buy during the Click Frenzy sale
01
NERE Stori 65cm Suitcase
$240 at STRAND
Planning a trip this summer? This carry-on suitcase will keep all your essentials safe for those days, or weeks, away.
Key features:
- Product dimensions: 65(H) x 42(W) x 27(D) cm
- Weight: 4 kg
- Warranty: 10 years
02
Bamboo Bedding
$192 (usually $240) at Ecosa
These 100 per cent organic bamboo sheets feel like a dream against your skin, especially during the warmer seasons.
Sizes: single – super king
Colours: white, glacial green, olive green, grey, charcoal, sky blue, lavender and more
Materials: 100% organic bamboo
Key features:
- 400TC sateen weave bamboo bedding
- Hypoallergenic, odour-resistant and antibacterial
- Breathable and moisture-wicking
03
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream SPF50
$82 at Adore Beauty
This all-in-one cream gives you the full coverage of a foundation, the hydrating and anti-ageing ingredients of a serum and the pore-minimising feel of a primer – all with a SPF50 broad-spectrum sunscreen.
Shades: fair – deep
Key features:
- Cruelty-Free
- Has SPF
Also available at:
- $82 from Sephora
The best Click Frenzy sales from 2024
Best fashion sales
- Under Armour: 30 per cent off sitewide
- The Oodie: Up to 50 per cent off
- Myer: Up to 50 per cent off
- The Iconic: 30 per cent off
- Cotton On: 30 per cent off sitewide
- Gorman: A further 20 per cent off sale items
- Nine West: 30 per cent off sitewide
- Ray-Ban: 20 per cent off select styles
- UGG Express: 80 per cent off styles
- adidas: Extra 40 per cent off outlet
Best beauty sales
- TBH Skincare: Up 30 per cent off sitewide
- Dyson: Save on Dyson AirWraps and hair dryers
- STRAAND: 20 per cent off kits
- Adore Beauty: Up to 40 per cent off
- Priceline: Up to 50 per cent off
- Oz Hair and Beauty: Up to 70 per cent off
Best travel sales
- STRAND: Up to 40 per cent off
- Wendy Wu Tours: Solo travellers save 50 per cent on their airfares
- Oaks Hotels, Resorts & Suites: Enjoy 30 per cent off your stay at Oaks Wellington Hotel
Best homewares sales
- Ecosa: 30 per cent off
- Mustard Made: Up to 25 per cent off everything
- Emma Sleep: Up to 60 per cent off
- Linen House: Up to 70 per cent off almost everything
- Canningvale: Up to 90 per cent off
- Kogan: Up to 65 per cent off
- Sheet Society: 20-50 per cent off everything
- The Good Guys: Discounts on TVs, appliances and more
What is Click Frenzy?
Click Frenzy is a sales event that occurs a couple of times throughout the year, with the first being the Mayhem Event in May, followed by The Main Event in November.
It’s an online-only shopping event where participating retailers offer a range of sales and deals. If you have a slightly pricey product on your wish list, then now is your chance to score some savings.
When is Click Frenzy?
This year, Click Frenzy Mayhem runs from May 13 to May 16. There are plenty of brands who will have their own sales during this time as well, so you’ll be able to snap a bargain across a range of fashion, beauty, homewares and appliances.
What brands are participating?
Brands that are participating will usually be revealed at the start of Click Frenzy Mayhem. At this stage, we do not know which brands will be partaking, but we are closely monitoring and updating this page accordingly.
As sales info drops we will be updating this article so you can shop to your heart’s content and save, save, save.