Jetstar is renowned for having great discounts all year round, but they’re going bigger and better than ever with their Black Friday sales this year.
If you have your sights set on a holiday in the not-so-distant future, there’s never been a better time to book.
Jetstar’s Black Friday sales:
Jetstar has some epic sales happening during the Black Friday period.
Some deals are already running right now, with discounted flights to and from various cities in Australia and beyond, starting from as low as $55!
When do Jetstar’s Black Friday sales start and end?
Black Friday always falls on the last Friday of November and this year that is 29th November. Most brands begin their sales a few days earlier and continue them over the weekend until Monday.
Jetstar have already begun their 2024 sales, with discounted flights available to book now.
What we’d book during Jetstar’s Black Friday sales:
Here are some of our top picks for flights (one-way) to book this Black Friday:
Sydney to Ballina Byron (Early January – Late January 2025), from $55
Sydney to Rarotonga (Late January – Late March 2025), from $299
Melbourne to Hobart (Early January – Late January 2025), from $67
Melbourne to Auckland (Early March – Early April 2025), from $257
Melbourne to Singapore (Mid January – Early March 2025), from $230
Brisbane to Cairns (Early February – Late February 2025), from $107
Brisbane to Whitsunday Coast (Early February – Mid April 2025), from $97
Brisbane to Tokyo (Early July – Early August 2025), from $375
You can view the rest of Jetstar’s Black Friday sales here.