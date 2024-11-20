Jetstar is renowned for having great discounts all year round, but they’re going bigger and better than ever with their Black Friday sales this year.

Advertisement

If you have your sights set on a holiday in the not-so-distant future, there’s never been a better time to book.

Jetstar has lots of discounted flights this Black Friday. (Image: Getty)

Jetstar’s Black Friday sales:

Jetstar has some epic sales happening during the Black Friday period.

Some deals are already running right now, with discounted flights to and from various cities in Australia and beyond, starting from as low as $55!

Advertisement

When do Jetstar’s Black Friday sales start and end?

Black Friday always falls on the last Friday of November and this year that is 29th November. Most brands begin their sales a few days earlier and continue them over the weekend until Monday.

Jetstar have already begun their 2024 sales, with discounted flights available to book now.

Jetstar’s deals won’t last long, so book now! (Image: Getty)

What we’d book during Jetstar’s Black Friday sales:

Here are some of our top picks for flights (one-way) to book this Black Friday:

Advertisement

You can view the rest of Jetstar’s Black Friday sales here.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use