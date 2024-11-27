Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Priceline’s Black Friday sale is here, here’s what we’re shopping…

Our top picks to shop!
emma levett

Black Friday is here, meaning all our favourite brands and retailers have huge deals on a wide range of products.

While the biggest sale of the year begins on Friday 29th November, countless businesses go on sale early – Priceline included.

Priceline’s Black Friday sales, or should we say Pink Friday, have begun with up to 50 per cent off some of your favourites which is a steal for those bargain hunters.

Whether it’s a new set of makeup brushes you’re hoping for or a new fragrance for the summer, the retailer has it all.

Below, we’ve listed some of the best-selling and highly-rated deals Priceline has right now.

What we’d buy from the Priceline sale:

marc jacobs daisy

01

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh EDT

from $110 (was $170) at Priceline

Best for: Summer scent

This floral-fresh scent is perfect as we transition from spring to summer. With top notes of raspberry and grapefruit as well as the scent of rose and musk, plum and cedarwood you’ll be smelling as fresh as a daisy.

Sizes: 125ml

SHOP NOW
loreal retinol

02

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Laser Pure Retinol Deep Wrinkle Night Serum

from $35.99 (was $59.99) at Priceline

Best for: Wrinkle-busting

The L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Laser Pure Retinol Night Serum is the brand’s most potent, highest concentration of pure Retinol. Validated with dermatologists, the powerful formula is scientifically proven to visibly reduce wrinkles.

Sizes: 30ml

SHOP NOW

03

Oral-B iO Series 3 Electric Toothbrush

from $79.60 (was $199) at Priceline

Best for: Pearly whites

Who doesn’t want white teeth at the touch of a button and this electric toothbrush delivers the goods. The dentist-inspired round headed brush surrounds each tooth for a superior clean, whitening teeth by removing surface stains. And even easier, its green bristles turn yellow signalling when to change.

Extra Features:

3 Smart Modes: Daily Clean, Whitening, and Sensitive

Smart Ring flashes upon completion of dentist-recommended 2 minutes of brushing

SHOP NOW
david beckham instinct

04

Beckham Instinct

from $30 (was $60) at Priceline

Best for: Smelling sexy

This easy-to-wear, masculine fragrance is one the man in your life will love. It opens with a flash of zesty freshness and then adds some spicy cardamom. It’s sure to become a staple scent in his fragrance wardrobe.

Sizes: 75ml

SHOP NOW
05

Dr. LeWinn’s Private Formula Hand & Nail Cream

from $8.99 (was $17.99) at Priceline

Best for: Silky smooth skin

A beautifully fragranced, moisturising cream for dry skin on hands and body the organic avocado oil joins antioxidant-rich wild blackcurrant to leave skin glowing.

Sizes: 120ml

SHOP NOW
cancer council

06

Cancer Council Face Day Wear Serum Hydrating SPF50+

from $14.99 (was $24.99) at Priceline

Best for: Skin protection

This ultra-lightweight, high protection sunscreen will have you covered all summer. Perfect for even sensitive skin it can be worn under makeup and protects and nourishes skin all day.

Sizes: 50ml

SHOP NOW

See all the live deals here.

Shopping Editor Chanelle Mansour Shopping Editor, Entertainment

Chanelle Mansour is the Shopping Editor of Are Media’s Entertainment vertical. Having worked in the entertainment industry since her time at university—where she obtained a Bachelor of Communication degree from Western Sydney University, her experience spans both digital and print. With an interest in uncovering the latest binge-worthy shows, Chanelle takes a leading role in identifying pop-culture news for ELLE, Marie Claire, WHO, TV Week and more. Focusing on trends on and off the screen, as well as lifestyle and fashion, she loves any excuse to talk about her latest celebrity crush, what’s trending online and the newest watercooler show she’s obsessing over.

emma levett
Emma Levett

With a career spanning across magazines, newspapers and online Emma Levett has spent much of the last 20 plus years writing about people and things that matter. Starting in business press in the UK she also freelanced at national newspapers including the Sun and the Sunday Express before making a segue into women’s magazines in 2014. She has held various senior editing positions in both the UK and Australia, and was latterly deputy editor of that’s life! For the last 10 years Emma has freelanced across a range of media including online platforms news.com.au, 7News.com.au and Yahoo News Australia as well as most of the major magazine mastheads; Woman’s Day, New Idea, Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan. Interested in anything that moves the ordinary into the realms of the extraordinary she’s covered stories from the Boxing Day tsunami and Port Arthur tragedy to Rosie Batty’s fight against family violence and Kathleen Folbigg’s release from jail.

