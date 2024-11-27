Black Friday is here, meaning all our favourite brands and retailers have huge deals on a wide range of products.

While the biggest sale of the year begins on Friday 29th November, countless businesses go on sale early – Priceline included.

Priceline’s Black Friday sales, or should we say Pink Friday, have begun with up to 50 per cent off some of your favourites which is a steal for those bargain hunters.

Whether it’s a new set of makeup brushes you’re hoping for or a new fragrance for the summer, the retailer has it all.

Below, we’ve listed some of the best-selling and highly-rated deals Priceline has right now.

What we’d buy from the Priceline sale:

01 Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh EDT from $110 (was $170) at Priceline Best for: Summer scent This floral-fresh scent is perfect as we transition from spring to summer. With top notes of raspberry and grapefruit as well as the scent of rose and musk, plum and cedarwood you’ll be smelling as fresh as a daisy. Sizes: 125ml SHOP NOW

02 L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Laser Pure Retinol Deep Wrinkle Night Serum from $35.99 (was $59.99) at Priceline Best for: Wrinkle-busting The L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Laser Pure Retinol Night Serum is the brand’s most potent, highest concentration of pure Retinol. Validated with dermatologists, the powerful formula is scientifically proven to visibly reduce wrinkles. Sizes: 30ml SHOP NOW

03 Oral-B iO Series 3 Electric Toothbrush from $79.60 (was $199) at Priceline Best for: Pearly whites Who doesn’t want white teeth at the touch of a button and this electric toothbrush delivers the goods. The dentist-inspired round headed brush surrounds each tooth for a superior clean, whitening teeth by removing surface stains. And even easier, its green bristles turn yellow signalling when to change. Extra Features: 3 Smart Modes: Daily Clean, Whitening, and Sensitive Smart Ring flashes upon completion of dentist-recommended 2 minutes of brushing SHOP NOW

04 Beckham Instinct from $30 (was $60) at Priceline Best for: Smelling sexy This easy-to-wear, masculine fragrance is one the man in your life will love. It opens with a flash of zesty freshness and then adds some spicy cardamom. It’s sure to become a staple scent in his fragrance wardrobe. Sizes: 75ml SHOP NOW

05 Dr. LeWinn’s Private Formula Hand & Nail Cream from $8.99 (was $17.99) at Priceline Best for: Silky smooth skin A beautifully fragranced, moisturising cream for dry skin on hands and body the organic avocado oil joins antioxidant-rich wild blackcurrant to leave skin glowing. Sizes: 120ml SHOP NOW

06 Cancer Council Face Day Wear Serum Hydrating SPF50+ from $14.99 (was $24.99) at Priceline Best for: Skin protection This ultra-lightweight, high protection sunscreen will have you covered all summer. Perfect for even sensitive skin it can be worn under makeup and protects and nourishes skin all day. Sizes: 50ml SHOP NOW See all the live deals here.

