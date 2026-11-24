Prince William may be the heir to the throne, but his estranged younger brother Prince Harry’s always had one up on him when it comes to his natural and cheeky showmanship. That is, until William sat on the couch of the much-loved Graham Norton Show and proved that he too has a cheeky, affable side – and he plans to use it to beat his brother in the popularity stakes once and for all!

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According to royal sources, the future king’s knockout chat show appearance kicked off a new war with Harry, as they both scramble for prime-time TV opportunities to win over the British public.

“Harry was absolutely green with envy,” a source tells Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice of William, 44, easily holding his own alongside Cate Blanchett, Hannah Waddingham and Aussie star Robert Irwin.

“He was funny, charming and looked completely comfortable in his own skin.”

William was praised for his confidence and down-to-earth nature on The Graham Norton Show. (Credit: Instagram)

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That same source claims Harry, 42, and wife Meghan Markle watched the footage on repeat before hatching a plan for Harry to try and one-up William with a spot on popular breakfast show This Morning.

“Meghan couldn’t believe how well he was received. Her immediate reaction was that Harry needed to get back on British television and show everyone he could be just as entertaining,” the source continues.

“Meghan wanted Harry back in front of British cameras. William had just stolen the show, and she wanted Harry to have his own moment. They didn’t want William getting all the attention and praise.”

Prince Harry chatted about his kids and did whisky shots with the team on This Morning. (Credit: Instagram)

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Perhaps not so coincidentally, that same week that Harry tried his hand at breakfast telly, the Sussexes were also photographed with their young children, Archie and Lilibet, at London’s magical Winter Wonderland.

Icing on the cake for William

The tit-for-tat is just another sign the brothers, who haven’t been close since before Harry married Meghan in 2018, aren’t moving towards reconciliation.

A source previously told Woman’s Day that William’s recent chat show slot was to promote the Earthshot Prize, but publicly outdoing Harry in the process was the icing on the cake.

“There’s also a certain satisfaction in showing Harry that he’s got him beat in the Hollywood popularity game,” the insider says.

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The future king fit in seamlessly with the A-list guests. (Credit: Instagram)

Even before their rift deepened, there was always an underlying rivalry between the princes, and that competitiveness has extended to their wives, Meghan and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

“If William gets attention, Harry wants it. If Catherine is celebrated, Meghan wants to outdo her,” the insider tells Naughty But Nice.

“Anything you can do, I can do better, seems to be the Sussexes’ motto.”

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