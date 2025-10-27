Meghan Markle tells Kate Middleton: ‘Let’s talk!’

Meghan Markle is getting her ducks in a row ahead of a UK return, California insiders reveal, and a source says she’s planning to invite the Princess of Wales to a clear-the-air meeting that she’s hoping will pave the way for peace at last between warring brothers William and Harry.

“Meghan has asked her people to reach out to Kate and organise a call,” an insider tells. “She hopes this will be the first step towards reconciliation.”

CAN MEGHAN WIN KATE OVER?

Just this month, Meghan, 44, made a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week and according to royal reporter Richard Eden, it’s all part of a masterplan to rebuild relations with the royal family.

“It’s known as ‘Project Thaw’ because the aim is to ‘warm up’ the duke and duchess’ frosty relationships with the rest of the royal family and with the British people,” Richard tells the Daily Mail, adding that it comes off the back of Prince Harry’s private meeting with King Charles in September – the first time they had seen each other face-to-face in 19 months – which was widely perceived as a huge success.

According to Woman’s Day’s insiders, Meghan and Harry, both 41, are planning their first joint visit to Britain since September 2022, when they attended a charity event and Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

“By all accounts the trip is happening, it’s just a matter of finalising the timing, but it will most likely be before Christmas. Obviously, Meghan’s anxious about it. She knows all eyes will be on her the minute she lands. She’s desperate to get ahead of the narrative, and she knows getting Kate, 43, on board would massively help.

“If the public sees she’s making a genuine effort to heal old wounds and they see Kate accepting her back it’s bound to soften their feelings towards her,” the insider adds.

HARRY’S HOMECOMING

It’s important to Harry as well, says the insider, as he desperately wants to make amends with his family before it’s too late.

According to Richard Eden, Harry’s comeback plan has backing from senior establishment figures, including UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Meanwhile, Harry has also confirmed plans to bring his children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, back to the UK, telling The Guardian in September, “This week has definitely brought that closer.”

Our source adds of Meghan’s plans to mend bridges with Kate, “Harry’s been encouraging her to go for it because he’s convinced that if Meghan and Kate can clear the air, it’ll smooth things over with William, too.

“Meghan’s nervous but she knows getting Kate onside is key. She’s telling people she’s ready to forgive, forget and move forward, but she’s also wary of Kate – she hates that so much is riding on whether she can earn her blessing. Now all that remains to be seen is if Kate can ever forgive Meghan.”

