Meghan Markle ‘copies’ Princess Catherine with new hair

Meghan Markle stepped out with noticeably lighter hair over the weekend.

The Duchess of Sussex was attending the One805LIVE! benefit concert in California when eagle-eyed fans noticed the former Suits star’s hair was lighter than usual.

Meghan’s lighter locks come just weeks after her sister-in-law debuted a new blonder hairstyle, complete with long, flowing curls when she appeared at the Natural History Museum alongside Prince William.

The timing of Meghan’s hair makeover has led some royal fans to accuse her of “copying” Kate.

“Copycat Meghan strikes again… she’s lightened her hair after Princess Catherine. The irony? Still NOBODY BOTHERS! GIVE IT UP! You can’t ever compete with our Future Queen,” one person wrote on X.

Royal observers believe Meghan’s hair was lighter when she appeared at the concert over the weekend. (Credit: Getty).

“Everyone was right… she did in fact lighten her hair straight after Catherine lightened hers,” added someone else.

While some online commentators accused Meghan of being “jealous” of Kate, others complimented her new look.

“Nice to see the duchess looking so well and happy with Harry,” one person wrote.

Earlier this month, Kate Middleton’s change of hair colour sparked such online outrage that Sam McKnight, Princess Diana’s former hair stylist, jumped on Instagram to defend the royal.

“I am shocked, horrified, dismayed, and disgusted by all the nasty comments about the Princess of Wales today,” he shared in an emotional post.

“A woman’s hair is very personal to her, it’s armour, defence, confidence, and so much more.”

“I cannot believe how evil and lacking in any kind of empathy are the comments, the majority made apparently by other women, attacking a vulnerable other young woman, who has no choice, by dint of who she married, and the role she took on, to bravely face the public,” he continued.

“I’m sure she would rather be away from the public arena. She has brilliantly and quietly, unselfishly represented our country, the soft power we still have as a nation. Cancer affects individuals differently, but is life-changing for everyone.”

“So FFS LEAVE HER ALONE,” he added. “SHAME ON YOU.”

Kate Middleton’s hair was noticeably lighter earlier in the month. (Credit: Getty)

Just days after the furore, the 43-year-old appeared in public again with what appeared to be a noticeably darker hair colour.

Speaking to Vanity Fair at the time, royal hairstylist Neville Tucker said he believed Kate had gone for a “full set of highlights” and that’s why her hair appeared lighter while down and darker while half up.

“Kate’s gone for a strong look that is really noticeably different to how we are used to seeing her,” he told the publication.

“She has been playing with blonde tones for a while, but last year she was the darkest she had been in a while. It makes the change quite dramatic, I would say this is the blondest we have seen her, he said, adding that Middleton looked “as though she’s had a full set of highlights.”

In fact, Neville, who was one of Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite hairstylists, believed Kate’s blonde do could spark a trend of more women going for lighter shades.

“The trend prior to this was brunette, and Kate really championed that natural brunette look. It was seen as more fashionable, but with Kate going blonder, it’s likely to spark a trend where more people are going to be asking for blonde or honey-toned highlights,” he said.

However, when the royal visited the National Federation of Women’s Institute just a few days later, her hair colour appeared to have reverted back to its deeper brunette roots.

