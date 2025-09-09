Change in ‘vulnerable’ Kate days after surprise move sparked ‘evil’ reaction

It was the change that had everyone talking.

When Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, stepped out with her husband Prince William on September 4, she was debuting a new blonder hairstyle, complete with long, flowing curls.

What wasn’t surprising was that the 43-year-old’s appearance at the Natural History Museum’s newly renovated gardens in London, sparked plenty of online conversation – because the mum-of-three’s public appearances have been drastically scaled back since her cancer diagnosis.

But what was unexpected – and shocking – was the tone of some of the online comments about the Princess’ new hair: which led Princess Diana’s former hair stylist Sam McKnight to jump on Instagram to defend the royal and offer a stern rebuke.

Kate showcased lighter blonde locks during a public appearance on September 4. (Credit: Getty)

“I am shocked, horrified, dismayed, and disgusted by all the nasty comments about the Princess of Wales today,” he shared in an emotional post.

“A woman’s hair is very personal to her, it’s armour, defence, confidence, and so much more.”

“I cannot believe how evil and lacking in any kind of empathy are the comments, the majority made apparently by other women, attacking a vulnerable other young woman, who has no choice, by dint of who she married, and the role she took on, to bravely face the public,” he continued.

“I’m sure she would rather be away from the public arena. She has brilliantly and quietly, unselfishly represented our country, the soft power we still have as a nation. Cancer affects individuals differently, but is life-changing for everyone.”

“So FFS LEAVE HER ALONE,” he added. “SHAME ON YOU.”

Kate’s half-up do. Credit: Instagram.

Former royal butler Grand Harrold was another royal insider to speak out about the response to the Princess’ “beautiful” change.

“She’s been through a real s*** time. Why not enjoy? She’s not afraid of doing that,” he told Us Weekly.

“It is a bit sad when people are saying, ‘Oh, she’s coloured it because she’s ill… I’m thinking, ‘Leave her alone.’”

Just days after the furore, the royal appeared in public again with what appeared to be a noticeably darker hair colour.

Kate with her darker hair earlier this year. Credit: Getty.

While attending the Women’s Rugby World Cup, the Princess of Wales wore what appeared to be her now brunette style pulled up into a half ponytail.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, royal hairstylist Neville Tucker said he believed Kate had gone for a “full set of highlights” and that’s why her hair appeared lighter while down and darker while half up.

“Kate’s gone for a strong look that is really noticeably different to how we are used to seeing her,” he told the publication.

“She has been playing with blonde tones for a while, but last year she was the darkest she had been in a while. It makes the change quite dramatic, I would say this is the blondest we have seen her, he said, adding that Middleton looked “as though she’s had a full set of highlights.”

In fact, Neville, who was one of Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite hairstylists, believed Kate’s blonde do could spark a trend of more women going for lighter shades.

“The trend prior to this was brunette, and Kate really championed that natural brunette look. It was seen as more fashionable, but with Kate going blonder, it’s likely to spark a trend where more people are going to be asking for blonde or honey-toned highlights,” he said.

His prediction appeared to be a little premature as Kate stepped out again with William on September 8 – for a visit to the National Federation of Women’s Institute to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

On this occasion, the royal’s hair colour appeared to have reverted back to its deeper brunette roots.

Whatever the reason for her decision to embrace the darker due again, there’s no denying that the Princess has navigated a difficult journey through cancer.

Kate has returned to her brunette roots. (Credit: Getty)

In January 2025, she spoke candidly about the impact cancer had on her, as she thanked staff at the Royal Marsden hospital for looking after her through her treatment.



“My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything,” the Princess wrote on Instagram.



“We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.



“In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer.



“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead.

“There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

