Here’s how to get Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon looks for less

When it comes to acing the royal dress code, no one quite matches Kate Middleton. Year after year, Wimbledon becomes more than just a battle of backhands and forehands, it’s the unofficial runway among celebrities from all over the globe, where the Princess of Wales delivers a masterclass in courtside chic.
A long-time lover of the game (and honorary patron of the All England Club, no less), Kate doesn’t just attend Wimbledon, she owns it, one impeccably tailored ensemble at a time.
Whether she’s applauding an ace or handing out trophies with that signature royal grace, her outfits always manage to steal a bit of the spotlight from the Centre Court action.
Here are some of our favourites…
Princess Kate served up yet another fashionable moment at this year’s Wimbledon in a vivid cobalt-blue Roksanda dress. The striking dress stood out in the Centre Court stands, perfectly complemented by a stunning wide-brimmed hat that added both style and shade.
The look echoed her iconic yellow Roksanda dress from 2022, showcasing her continued love for the British designer and her signature blend of bold colour and classic elegance on Centre Court.
Accessorise like Kate:
– Logo Pave Circle Collier Necklace from Pandora
– Wide Brim Raffia Hat $99.95 from David Jones
– Sandler Heels $149.95 from The Iconic
– Organically Shaped Two-tone Hoops $169 from Pandora
– Ralph Sunglasses $167 from Myer
WOMLAYOUT Sheath Dress
$45.99 from Amazon Australia
Purple Haze
In 2024 Princess Kate served regal elegance in a vibrant purple Safiyaa dress at the Wimbledon men’s final, watching Djokovic win in style. The bold hue and flawless tailoring made it a standout look, both gracefully elegant and and royally chic.
Accessorise like Kate
– Timeless Hoops $115.15 from Revolve
– Livorno Cuff $59.27 from Revolve
– Bellamy Drawstring Hobo Bag $116 from Charles & Keith
– Sandler Heeled Shoes $149.95 from The Iconic
Allegra K Sheath Dress
$39.99 from Amazon Australia
Queen of the Green
Dazzling in a sleek green Roland Mouret dress at Wimbledon 2023, Kate effortlessly blended modern elegance with royal poise.
The vibrant shade was a fresh twist on summer style, making her look truly unforgettable, courtside.
Accessorise like Kate:
– Inez Chain Wristlet $249 from Oroton
– Iraya Nude Patent High Heels $74.95 from NOVO
– Selah Vintage Drop Earrings $59 from The Iconic
– Shashi Knot Cuff $149.01 from Revolve
Yajedo Casual Midi Dress
$61.27 from Amazon Australia
Hello Yellow!
Kate truly turned heads in a marigold yellow Roksanda dress in 2022.
Combining bold colour with refined tailoring, the softly tailored silhouette and vibrant hue perfectly balanced elegance and playfulness, making it a standout look.
Accessorise like Kate:
– Naivlizer Wide Brim Hat $12.29 from Amazon Australia
– Gem Stone King 18K Yellow Gold Plated $170.58 from Amazon Australia
– Iraya Shoes $75.95 from NOVO Shoes
Sunrays Midi Dress
$89.90 from St Frock
Pop of Pink
Embracing soft elegance at Wimbledon 2021, Kate wore a pale pink Beulah London dress that perfectly complemented her graceful silhouette, showcasing her timeless style. Both understated and effortless.
Accesorise like Kate
– Ralph Sunglasses $208 from Sunglass Hut
– QTKJ Clutch $58.28 from Amazon Australia
– Nevenka Womens stilettos from Big W
Lipsy Broiderie Shirt Dress
$150 from Next
High Summer Vibes
Flashing right back to 2014, the young Princess charmed the crowds in our homegrown label, Zimmermann at Wimbledon.
The delicate floral print and flowing silhouette captured a fresh, youthful elegance. It was a tasteful blending of classic royal style with a breezy summer vibe.
Accessorise like Kate
– CORIOS Raffia Bag $57.43 from Amazon Australia
– LALANG Scarf $12.79 from Amazon Australia
– Ted Baker Periaa Earrings from The Iconic
– Jag Finley Watch $179 from The Iconic