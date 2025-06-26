All of the best royal moments at Wimbledon over the years

Wimbledon may be an annual grand slam tennis tournament, but it’s also an iconic English event that numerous celebrities attend every year.

But arguably no celebrity appearances have been quite as iconic as those by the British royal family.

Wimbledon is a tournament packed with plenty of tennis action from the world’s best players, but it’s also an opportunity for attendees to don their most stylish looks and watch sporting history take place.

The royal family has had a close connection to Wimbledon for many years now, and Catherine, Princess of Wales is not only a regular at the event, but is also patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

The princess is an avid tennis fan, and has been since her youth. She has only ever missed Wimbledon once, in 2013, when she was heavily pregnant with Prince George.

Speaking on her love of the event, Catherine told Sue Barker in a 2017 BBC documentary, “I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. It’s such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn’t changed either, I think that’s what’s so wonderful.”

The Princess of Wales has presented the iconic trophy to the winner multiple times, and even had a hit against former world number one Roger Federer in 2023.

But Kate’s not the only royal who is fond of Wimbledon. Below, we round up the most iconic moments from royals at Wimbledon over the years.

