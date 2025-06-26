Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
All of the best royal moments at Wimbledon over the years

Game, set, match!
Wimbledon may be an annual grand slam tennis tournament, but it’s also an iconic English event that numerous celebrities attend every year.

But arguably no celebrity appearances have been quite as iconic as those by the British royal family.

Wimbledon is a tournament packed with plenty of tennis action from the world’s best players, but it’s also an opportunity for attendees to don their most stylish looks and watch sporting history take place.

The royal family has had a close connection to Wimbledon for many years now, and Catherine, Princess of Wales is not only a regular at the event, but is also patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

The princess is an avid tennis fan, and has been since her youth. She has only ever missed Wimbledon once, in 2013, when she was heavily pregnant with Prince George.

Speaking on her love of the event, Catherine told Sue Barker in a 2017 BBC documentary, “I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. It’s such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn’t changed either, I think that’s what’s so wonderful.”

The Princess of Wales has presented the iconic trophy to the winner multiple times, and even had a hit against former world number one Roger Federer in 2023.

But Kate’s not the only royal who is fond of Wimbledon. Below, we round up the most iconic moments from royals at Wimbledon over the years.

(Credit: Getty)

Catherine, Princess of Wales

2024

Catherine, Princess of Wales attended the men’s singles final at the 2024 tournament amidst her cancer treatment.

She was seen looking radiant as ever while presenting Carlos Alcaraz with his trophy after he defeated Novak Djokovic.

(Credit: Getty)

Peter Phillips

2024

Peter Phillips brought his new girlfriend Harriet Sperling to the 2024 grand slam, with the pair spotted walking hand-in-hand.

(Credit: Getty)

Zara Tindall & Mike Tindall

2024

The Tindalls were extremely animated while watching a match!

(Credit: Getty)

Queen Camilla

2024

Girls day out! Queen Camilla was joined by her besties at Wimbledon in 2024, and they certainly looked like they enjoyed themselves.

(Credit: Getty)

Carole Middleton & Michael Middleton

2024

Whilst they’re not technically royals, the parents of Kate Middleton looked oh-so stylish at the 2024 tournament!

(Credit: Getty)

Catherine, Princess of Wales

2023

Kate Middleton presented Carlos Alcaraz with the Wimbledon trophy after his win against Novak Djokovic in 2023.

(Credit: Getty)

Princess Charlotte & Prince George

2023

The Wales children were enthralled by the tennis action!

(Credit: Getty)

Queen Camilla

2023

The Queen met with a few ball boys and ball girls at the event in 2023.

(Credit: Getty)

Catherine, Princess of Wales

2023

The Princess of Wales and Roger Federer played tennis together in celebration of the ball boys and girls!

(Credit: Getty)

Catherine, Princess of Wales

2022

Catherine presented Elena Rybakina with her trophy for winning Wimbledon in 2022.

(Credit: Getty)

Catherine, Princess of Wales & William, Prince of Wales

2022

The Wales couple enjoyed watching the match together in 2022, where Catherine also rewore one of her past iconic outfits.

(Credit: Getty)

Princess Beatrice

2022

Beatrice showcased her growing baby bump at the tournament in 2022!

(Credit: Getty)

Zara Tindall & Mike Tindall

2022

At Wimbledon in 2022, the Tindalls shared a loving kiss in the stands.

(Credit: Getty)

Catherine, Princess of Wales

2021

When Aussie tennis star Ash Barty won the title in 2021, Catherine presented her with her hard-earned trophy.

(Credit: Getty)

Catherine, Princess of Wales & Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

2018

Meghan Markle made her first appearance at Wimbledon as an official member of the royal family in 2018.

(Credit: Getty)

Queen Mary & King Frederik of Denmark

2014

The Danish royals were seen court-side at Wimbledon in 2014.

(Credit: Getty)

Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank

2014

In 2014, Eugenie and now-husband Jack watched on at the event together. 

(Credit: Getty)

Queen Elizabeth II

2012

The late Queen attended the All England Tennis Championships at Wimbledon in 2012, and here she is seen shaking the hand of Roger Federer.

(Credit: Getty)

Diana, Princess of Wales

1993

Princess Diana was a frequent attendee at Wimbledon, and here she was watching the men’s singles final in 1993.

(Credit: Getty)

Queen Elizabeth II

1977

Queen Elizabeth presented Virginia Wade with her trophy after she won the event in 1977.

(Credit: Getty)

Princess Anne

1969

In 1969, the Princess Royal presented Ann Jones her trophy for taking out the title.

(Credit: Getty)

Queen Elizabeth II

1962

Queen Elizabeth with Australian tennis legend Rod Laver after his Wimbledon win in 1962.

(Credit: Getty)

King George VI

1926

Back in 1926, King George VI actually competed at the tennis tournament!

