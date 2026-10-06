‘Every woman for herself’: Inside Beatrice and Eugenie’s secret power struggle amid latest Meghan drama

They’ve always been each other’s closest allies but Beatrice and Eugenie have now found themselves locked in a power battle.

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With their parents ousted from the monarchy earlier this year, the sisters are fighting to keep their footing within the royal family.

Now according to royal insiders, Beatrice and Eugenie have decided it’s ‘every woman for herself’ as they’ve made moves to keep some distance from their parents and each other.

Distance grows between sisters as family fallout continues

“Beatrice and Eugenie both want to put some distance between themselves and their parents, and now they’re doing the same with each other. They love each other dearly, of course, but they’ve realised that always being seen as a package deal hasn’t necessarily helped them so they’re going their separate ways,” our insider spills.

The sisters have always been a package deal. Credit: Getty.

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“There’s a lot at stake right now, they’re both fighting to hang on to their place within the monarchy and that pressure has definitely got them feeling competitive.”

While their place in the royal family appears safe at the moment, the sisters are concerned about where they might end up when their uncle is no longer calling the shots.

“They’re both so worried about what happens when William takes over. They don’t want to suddenly be shut out of events like Royal Ascot, or Christmas at Sandringham. Or, worst of all, lose their homes,” the insider dishes.

“Beatrice and Eugenie are both doing a lot of schmoozing, trying to line up opportunities to keep them afloat should the worst-case scenario happen. Their husbands are both incredibly well-connected so they’re doing what they can to help open doors.

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“You’d think they’d want to join forces in this and help each other but that is not the route they’re taking, it’s every woman for herself.”

Have Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle fallen out?

Despite the schmoozing, it seems as though Eugenie may have already gotten on the wrong side of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently returned to the UK.

Last week, a copy of Meghan Markle’s children’s book The Bench, which appears to be personally signed by Meghan for Eugenie and her husband, was listed for sale on eBay.

The message in the book appears to have been written in 2021, when Jack and Eugenie were living in Frogmore Cottage after welcoming their first son August.

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Harry and Meghan have recently returned to the UK. Credit: Instagram.

“Celebrating the special bond between father and son. I wrote this poem at Frogmore — I hope that Eug, you witness the same love there with your guys,” the note reads. “All love, Meghan.”

The eBay listing describes the book as a “presentation copy inscribed, dated & signed by Meghan to Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank to the top left hand side of the first page.”

This isn’t the first time there have been rumours of a falling out between Prince Harry and Eugenie. Last year it was rumoured that Harry went “completely ballistic” after seeing photos of Eugenie outside of pub with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

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However, royal insiders told PEOPLE at the time there was no truth to the rumours and the cousins remain as close as ever.

“The Duke remains close to Princess Eugenie. They always have and always will be,” a source told the publication.

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