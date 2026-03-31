‘Blindsided’: Beatrice and Eugenie snubbed from royal Easter celebrations

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are sitting out the royal family’s Easter celebrations this year – and the decision is raising eyebrows about where they now stand inside the monarchy.

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The sisters, daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, won’t be joining King Charles III and other senior royals for the traditional Easter service at St George’s Chapel. Instead, it’s understood they’ve made different plans, reportedly with the King’s approval.

(Credit: Getty)

While Beatrice and Eugenie were present for Christmas festivities, skipping Easter – and Royal Ascot – hints at a quiet but noticeable shift. The monarchy’s public circle appears to be getting tighter.

Behind the scenes, sources suggest the change hasn’t been easy. One insider told the Daily Mail that Beatrice, in particular, was caught off guard by the move and has taken it hard.

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“I’ve spoken to my friend who works at Ascot, and they said the girls have been told they can’t be there this year,” a source told the publication. “Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She’s been completely blindsided by all of this.”

The feeling is that the sisters are being gently pushed further from the spotlight.

This all ties back to King Charles’ long-running plan to slim down the monarchy. His focus has been clear: prioritise senior, working royals like Prince William and Catherine, while limiting the roles of extended family members.

Although Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, have never been working royals, they’ve traditionally shown up at major events – from church services to national celebrations. Now, those appearances seem to be quietly dwindling.

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(Credit: Getty)

Complicating matters is the ongoing scrutiny surrounding their father. ex-Prince Andrew’s past links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continue to cast a long shadow over the family.

Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019 after a controversial BBC interview about his connection to Epstein. Not long after, Queen Elizabeth II stripped him of his military roles and patronages. He later settled a civil case brought by Virginia Giuffre out of court, while maintaining his innocence.

Fresh attention has emerged in recent months following the release of emails tied to Epstein and Virginia’s memoir, published after her death in 2025. In it, she made disturbing claims about Andrew – all of which he has strongly denied.

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There are also reports that authorities are looking into whether Andrew shared sensitive information with Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy.

Even Sarah Ferguson has been mentioned in documents linked to Epstein, including messages suggesting she sought financial help for charitable efforts.

Despite all this, Beatrice and Eugenie are said to still have a good relationship with senior royals – and they’re not being completely cut off.

Insiders say they’re simply trying to keep their distance from the controversy, especially for the sake of their young families.

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