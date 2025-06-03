While Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have never been granted working royal status, it’s reported that the sisters are waiting to be called up for royal duties when Prince William becomes King.

“When William ascends the throne, Beatrice and Eugenie will be valuable assets, and I’m certain they will get involved with royal duties,” Ingrid Seward, royal author and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told Hello!. “It makes perfect sense, because he will need them.”

“I see them as a sort of double act, working together in the same way as married couples do. Two gorgeous Princesses working together as sisters would be very powerful. I think it would be wonderful, and I think it will happen.”

Ingrid added, “I think they would be open to doing more, because they like to give back. They have always been close to William, and the King is very fond of them too.

“Having slimmed down the monarchy, I don’t think he will change his mind, so I think he will leave it to William to bring them into the fold. I think they’re being kept on ice.”

Beatrice and Eugenie, children to Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, both work regular jobs but experts say we could potentially see them step up in future.

The Daily Beast reported last year that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were “disappointed” that King Charles hadn’t asked for their help while the British monarchy had a limited number of staff compared to usual, with the King and Catherine, Princess of Wales both undergoing cancer treatment.

A palace insider and friend of the sisters told the publication that Beatrice and Eugenie were upset they weren’t “being used at all” as they wanted to “be of service”.

“They are very upset to have been ignored by the King as they feel they have a lot to offer, but ultimately not surprised,” the source claimed at the time.

However, another royal expert claimed that Charles’ decision not to call upon the sisters was deliberate as he is a strong advocate for a slimmed down monarchy.

Royal commentator Michael Cole told The Royal Observer that the King was selective about who he allowed to step in during the difficult period for the Crown.

“It is difficult to see major roles for Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. That is not because they are not willing, they are nice people and good ambassadors for this country,” Michael explained.

“[King Charles] wants to concentrate on the direct line of succession, from him to Prince William and then Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. That is how he wants it. But the King deliberately wants to concentrate on the main line of succession.”

Additionally, another insider claimed that the King is following in his late mother’s footsteps with the his stance on “part-time working royals”, sparked by Prince Harry’s decision to leave the UK while simultaneously maintaining some official roles.

While Charles is “very fond” of his nieces Beatrice and Eugenie, “Everyone, including [the sisters], accepts there is no place for them to be full-time working royals. And as the late Queen Elizabeth made clear, being a part-time working royal isn’t an option,” the source said.

