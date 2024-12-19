Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York divorced in 1996, but have been in an on-again-off-again situation for quite some time.

The couple are very amicable and are side by side in many appearances and decisions.

In a recent interview for The Sunday Times, Sarah – better known as ‘Fergie’, shared some very loving words on her relationship and that she “would do it all over again, 100 percent.”

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York divorced in 1996 but remained amicable. (Credit: Getty)

When asked about her marriage to Andrew in 1986, Fergie commented, “I was totally and utterly in love with Andrew.”

“He’s the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind. Our wedding was the best day of my life,” she continued. “But I gave up my anonymity that day. I was able to because love conquers all. It’s still with us today.”

Fergie spoke on their strong alliance and their support for one another.

“I won’t let him down. He supports me as much as I support him. He’s supported me through thick and thin, not just marriage or divorce. We agree on the three Cs — communication, compromise, compassion,” she told The Sunday Times.

The pair are set to spend Christmas Day together at The Royal Lodge after there was news of them not attending Christmas at Sandringham this year.

Sarah has stood by her ex-husband through the Epstein scandal. (Credit: Getty)

In September 2021, insiders claimed that the former couple was considering rekindling their relationship decades after their divorce.

The reports come hot on the heels after Sarah’s visit to Balmoral with her royal ex-husband, where they spent time visiting the Queen.

It was the first time Sarah had been invited to Balmoral in years and seemed to hint at a possible shift in her and Andrew’s relationship.

“They still love and care for each other a great deal and have been living together during the pandemic,” a source told Vanity Fair.

Sarah said during a 2021 TV appearance that the Prince is a “thoroughly good man, he’s a very gentle man” and rejected claims to the contrary.

She also told Polstat News recently of her devotion to Andrew: “I kept my commitment, no matter what.

“People said: you got divorced. They don’t know how I feel. Divorce is one thing, but my heart is my oath, my obligation.”

She’s been saying similar things for years, telling Kyle and Jackie O in 2016: “I always think ‘have we really [broken up]?’

“We’re divorced to each other right now. We’ve never really left each other.”

(Credit: Getty)

Andrew has been more private about his ongoing friendship with his ex-wife, especially since he stepped back from royal duties in 2019.

In the years since stepping down from royal duties, Andrew has spent much of his time at home at Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he lives with Sarah.

The former couple have also been a united force for their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, for the past two decades.

Rumours of a rekindled romance between the Duke and Duchess of York have been circling for years, but no solid evidence of a new relationship has ever emerged.

