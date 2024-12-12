Gag gifts, an insane schedule and a drool-worthy menu: Here are the best Royal Family Christmas traditions

For many of us, Christmas signals a time to switch off, unwind, eat copious amounts of ham, drink a lot of rosé and nap.

Advertisement

But over the pond in the United Kingdom, it’s a completely different story if your blood runs blue.

Yep, Christmas with the British Royal Family is a serious production and every item on the festive agenda runs to a perfectly-timed schedule.

In terms of celebrations, the royals attend an annual gathering at their private country castle, Sandringham House in Norfolk. It’s like the Hunger Games of Christmas shindigs, drenched in rigid formalities, strict protocol and a lot of mingling and polite small talk with senior members of the British monarchy.

A very merry and intense Christmas indeed!

Advertisement

But, once the official formalities are out of the way, Queen Elizabeth loved nothing more than spending time with her loved ones, tucking into the eggnog and having a laugh prior to her death in September 2022.

The Prince of Wales has also recently revealed that there will be quite the crowd at Sandringham this Christmas, with 45 members of his family “all in one room.”

With the Wales family and the King and Queen making up 7 of these guests, there are quite a few unknown seats for the festivities.

As we countdown to Christmas 2024, let’s take a look back at the best Royal Family Christmas traditions of all time and look to a new type of Christmas without the beloved matriarch of the royal family.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use