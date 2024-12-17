In the countdown to Christmas, royal fans gear up to be treated to a rare insight into how the royals live – thanks to their annual royal Christmas card.

In 2023, we were given a refreshed glimpse of the royals looking quite relaxed – but we are yet to see the Wales family card this year in 2024.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared this adorable pic of their kids from the Christmas card shoot. (Credit: Twitter)

Prince Harry and Meghan released their 2024 Christmas card with a glimpse at Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Across the pond, Swedish Royals Crown Princess Victoria, her husband, Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland and their two children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, have mixed things up in the past, opting to share festive videos of their family for Christmas.

And Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has also been known to hop on the royal Christmas card bandwagon, with the Palace sharing some sweet imagery of the family feeling that undeniable festive cheer.

In theory, royal Christmas card photos are an annual nod of gratitude and best wishes, but they are also a poignant reminder of how royal life has changed over the years.

Since it’s the season to be merry, we look at some of the best royal Christmas card photos from 1914 to 2024 and see what they reveal about life inside the palace.

