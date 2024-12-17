Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
For years, royal Christmas card photos have been sending us a subtle signal as to what their lives are like behind the scenes

A picture paints a thousand words...
In the countdown to Christmas, royal fans gear up to be treated to a rare insight into how the royals live – thanks to their annual royal Christmas card.

In 2023, we were given a refreshed glimpse of the royals looking quite relaxed – but we are yet to see the Wales family card this year in 2024.

George, Charlotte, Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared this adorable pic of their kids from the Christmas card shoot. (Credit: Twitter)

Prince Harry and Meghan released their 2024 Christmas card with a glimpse at Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan with Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan share their Christmas card with Archie and Lilibet.
Across the pond, Swedish Royals Crown Princess Victoria, her husband, Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland and their two children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, have mixed things up in the past, opting to share festive videos of their family for Christmas.

And Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has also been known to hop on the royal Christmas card bandwagon, with the Palace sharing some sweet imagery of the family feeling that undeniable festive cheer.

In theory, royal Christmas card photos are an annual nod of gratitude and best wishes, but they are also a poignant reminder of how royal life has changed over the years.

Since it’s the season to be merry, we look at some of the best royal Christmas card photos from 1914 to 2024 and see what they reveal about life inside the palace.

King George V and Queen Mary’s Christmas Card

1914

Back in 1914, King George V and Queen Mary, who were the current Queen’s grandparents.

Princess Elizabeth’s Christmas Card

1942

Then-Princess Elizabeth sent this cute Christmas card to troops in 1942.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s Christmas Card

1979

Going old school! The Queen and Prince Philip got their children involved in these Christmas cards from the ’70s.

Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas Card

1952

These classic cards are from the first decades of Queen Elizabeth’s reign and featured her children – and a few corgis!

Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s Christmas Card

1981

Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage played out in the royal Christmas cards the pair sent.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s Christmas Card

1981

Princess Diana and Prince Charles used their wedding photo as their Christmas card for 1981.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s Christmas Card

1982

Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s 1982 card showed them with baby Prince William.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s Christmas Card

1983

Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s 1983 Christmas card with Prince William as a toddler.

Prince Charles and Diana’s Christmas Card

1985

Smiles all around for Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s 1985 Christmas card with Prince William and Prince Harry.

The Queen Mother Christmas Card

1986

A card from the Queen Mother, posed at the Castle of Mey, with her beloved corgis in 1986.

The Queen and Prince Philip

1989

The Queen and Prince Philip looking regal as ever in 1989.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s Christmas Card

1987

Queen Elizabeth‘s Christmas card with Prince Philip and their grandchildren, Prince William and Prince Harry, and Zara and Peter Phillips and in 1987.

Prince Charles with Prince William and Prince Harry

1994

Prince Charles posed with Prince William and Prince Harry without Princess Diana for this card in 1994.

The Queen and Prince Philip

1995

The Queen and Prince Philip were photographed alone for their 1995 card as their two sons’ marriages were in the process of breaking down. Prince Charles and Prince Andrew split from Diana and Sarah respectively in the following year.

Prince Charles posed with Prince William and Prince Harry

1995

Prince Charles with potted Prince William and Prince Harry on their official card in 1995.

The royal family’s first card after Diana’s death

1998

A Christmas card sent to an employee of the Queen’s Sandringham Estate showed the Queen with her children and grandchildren.

Prince William, Prince Charles and Prince Harry

1999

Growing boys: Prince Charles with Prince William and Prince Harry in 1999.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles

2005

Charles and Camilla used a photo from their wedding day on their 2005 card.

Prince Felipe of Spain with his family

2007

What a family! Crown Prince Felipe of Spain chose this photo with his wife, Queen Letizia, and their two daughters for their 2007 card.

A Danish Christmas: Princess Mary and Prince Frederik and their children Christian and Isabella

2009

A Danish Christmas: Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik and their children Christian and Isabella in 2009.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles

2010

Prince Charles and Camilla’s 2010 Christmas card is après fun!

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles

2008

Prince Charles and Camilla chose a very casual image for their 2008 card.

The Danish royals card featured Christian, Isabella, and twins Josephine and Vincent.

2012

Twins make four: The Danish royals card for 2012 featured Christian, Isabella, and twins Josephine and Vincent.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles

2011

Going strong: Prince Charles and Camilla’s 2011 Christmas card picture was a picture on the balcony at Duchess Catherine and Prince William’s wedding. Camilla’s granddaughter Eliza Lopes, who was one of the flower girls, also made an appearance.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles

2012

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles’ 2012 Christmas card was a lovely shot of them on the royal barge during the Diamond Jubilee river pageant in June that year.

Charles and Camilla

2013

How sweet! This candid moment between Charles and Camilla made it onto their 2013 card.

The Princesses of Spain

2013

The princesses of Spain were starting to grow up in this touching card from 2013.

Charles and Camilla

2015

This relaxed Christmas card from Charles and Camilla was a fan favourite in 2015.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene with their family

2016

This is one happy family! Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are pictured with their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Sweden’s royals with a Christmas card video

2017

Sweden’s Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel traded in an annual Christmas card for a video in 2017. It shows the family, including their two kids Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, playing in the snow outside Stockholm’s Haga Palace.

Things have certainly changed since their last Christmas card. (Credit: Chris Allerton/PA)

Meghan and Harry

2018

In 2018, Meghan and Harry picked a gorgeous photo capturing a special moment from their big royal wedding taken in May. The stunning image was a poignant one for the royals – their first Christmas as a married couple, and their last Christmas as a family of two – baby Archie joined the Sussex clan just five months later in May 2019.

Duchess Catherine’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, have never appeared in a royal Christmas card. (Credit: Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace)

Kate and Will with their family

2019

Meanwhile, the Cambridge clan didn’t fail to disappoint, sharing a gorgeous family picture taken at their Norfolk country home. Talk about all the warm fuzzies!

Charles and Camilla for Charles’ 70th birthday celebrations

2018

Charles and Camilla shared a lovely relaxed photo taken for Charles’ 70th birthday celebrations in 2018.

King Felippe with his family

2019

A more recent Christmas card from 2019 showed King Felipe posing with his daughters and Queen Letizia.

Meghan and Harry with Prince Archie

2019

In 2019, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry switched things up a tad with this gorgeous e-card (a very eco-friendly choice) – fans were thrilled to see little Archie front and centre as his parents joyfully look on.

The Cambridge family

2019

While the Cambridge’s didn’t publicly release an image in 2019, eagle eyed royal fans spotted this surfaced pic of the family sent to select recipients for Christmas. It looked to be taken in UK summer that year. Sitting atop a motorbike at their country residence Anmer Hall, the beautiful family looked relaxed in the sunshine.

The Cambridge family

2019

And on Christmas Day, Kensington Royal released this gorgeous candid snap of the young royals – captured by shutterbug Duchess Catherine herself, it provided a sweet insight into their family life.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla

2019

Smooth as ever, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla released this cool as cucumber pic, which was originally snapped during a tour of Cuba in 2019.

Cambridge Christmas

2020

Another stunning family snap from the Cambridges in 2020.

Harry and Meghan

2020

Harry and Meghan opted for a more artistic approach in 2020 for their first Christmas after stepping down as senior royals.

Charles and Camilla

2020

Charles and Camilla shared this snap from the garden at their residence in Birkhall, Scotland for their 2020 card.

Princess Mary of Denmark

2020

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark shared this stunning solo portrait for her Christmas card in 2020.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with their children for their annual Christmas portrait. (Credit: Twitter @KensingtonRoyal

The Royal Family

2021

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge posed with their children during a private trip to Jordan for their annual Christmas portrait in 2021.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall posted their own Christmas card nestled in a tree. (Credit: Twitter @ClarenceHouse

Prince Charles and Camilla

2021

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s 2021 Christmas card featured a candid photo from Royal Ascot, which showed the future king helping his wife adjust her face mask.

Queen Rania of Jordan

2021

Queen Rania of Jordan shared this stunning photo with her husband, King Abdullah II, and their four childreen – who are all looking very grown up!

The Spanish Royals

2021

The Spanish royals shared another stunning card for Christmas 2021, featuring King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain posing with their children Crown Princess Leonor of Spain and Princess Sofia.

King Charles and Camilla

2022

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort shared their wholesome 2022 Christmas Card to Instagram. The year marked Charles’ first Christmas as the new reigning monarch.

Prince and Princess of Wales

2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton did not disappoint with this adorable family photo featuring Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, Prince Louis, 4.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

2022

Royal watchers were disappointed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2022 Christmas Card did not feature two little red-haired Sussexes, Archie and Lillibet.

Prince William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis

2023

The Prince and Princess of Wales kept their 2023 Christmas Card fairly casual. The biggest takeaway? How much their kids have grown!

King Charles and Queen Camilla

2023

King Charles and Queen Camilla shared their Christmas card this year which included a beautiful portrait at their coronation.

Photo: Caption

52

Prince Harry and Meghan’s 2024 Christmas Card

2024

The Royals released a look at life with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and their furry friends.

Photo: Caption

53

Princess Anne’s Christmas Card

2024

The Princess Royal chose an image of her and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, from Garter Day in June for their Christmas card this year.

54

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain

2024

The Royals paid tribute to the victims of the DANA storm in Valencia. The card is a photograph with Felipe, Letizia and their children Leonor and Infanta Sofia.

Photo: Caption

55

King Charles and Queen Camilla

2024

This year’s card was shared on the Royal Family’s social media account and was shared for Buckingham Palace.

