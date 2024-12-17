In the countdown to Christmas, royal fans gear up to be treated to a rare insight into how the royals live – thanks to their annual royal Christmas card.
In 2023, we were given a refreshed glimpse of the royals looking quite relaxed – but we are yet to see the Wales family card this year in 2024.
Prince Harry and Meghan released their 2024 Christmas card with a glimpse at Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Across the pond, Swedish Royals Crown Princess Victoria, her husband, Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland and their two children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, have mixed things up in the past, opting to share festive videos of their family for Christmas.
And Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has also been known to hop on the royal Christmas card bandwagon, with the Palace sharing some sweet imagery of the family feeling that undeniable festive cheer.
In theory, royal Christmas card photos are an annual nod of gratitude and best wishes, but they are also a poignant reminder of how royal life has changed over the years.
Since it’s the season to be merry, we look at some of the best royal Christmas card photos from 1914 to 2024 and see what they reveal about life inside the palace.
King George V and Queen Mary’s Christmas Card
1914
Back in 1914, King George V and Queen Mary, who were the current Queen’s grandparents.
Princess Elizabeth’s Christmas Card
1942
Then-Princess Elizabeth sent this cute Christmas card to troops in 1942.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s Christmas Card
1979
Going old school! The Queen and Prince Philip got their children involved in these Christmas cards from the ’70s.
Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas Card
1952
These classic cards are from the first decades of Queen Elizabeth’s reign and featured her children – and a few corgis!
Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s Christmas Card
1981
Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage played out in the royal Christmas cards the pair sent.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s Christmas Card
1981
Princess Diana and Prince Charles used their wedding photo as their Christmas card for 1981.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s Christmas Card
1982
Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s 1982 card showed them with baby Prince William.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s Christmas Card
1983
Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s 1983 Christmas card with Prince William as a toddler.
Prince Charles and Diana’s Christmas Card
1985
Smiles all around for Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s 1985 Christmas card with Prince William and Prince Harry.
The Queen Mother Christmas Card
1986
A card from the Queen Mother, posed at the Castle of Mey, with her beloved corgis in 1986.
The Queen and Prince Philip
1989
The Queen and Prince Philip looking regal as ever in 1989.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s Christmas Card
1987
Queen Elizabeth‘s Christmas card with Prince Philip and their grandchildren, Prince William and Prince Harry, and Zara and Peter Phillips and in 1987.
Prince Charles with Prince William and Prince Harry
1994
Prince Charles posed with Prince William and Prince Harry without Princess Diana for this card in 1994.
The Queen and Prince Philip
1995
The Queen and Prince Philip were photographed alone for their 1995 card as their two sons’ marriages were in the process of breaking down. Prince Charles and Prince Andrew split from Diana and Sarah respectively in the following year.
Prince Charles posed with Prince William and Prince Harry
1995
Prince Charles with potted Prince William and Prince Harry on their official card in 1995.
The royal family’s first card after Diana’s death
1998
A Christmas card sent to an employee of the Queen’s Sandringham Estate showed the Queen with her children and grandchildren.
Prince William, Prince Charles and Prince Harry
1999
Growing boys: Prince Charles with Prince William and Prince Harry in 1999.
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles
2005
Charles and Camilla used a photo from their wedding day on their 2005 card.
Prince Felipe of Spain with his family
2007
What a family! Crown Prince Felipe of Spain chose this photo with his wife, Queen Letizia, and their two daughters for their 2007 card.
A Danish Christmas: Princess Mary and Prince Frederik and their children Christian and Isabella
2009
A Danish Christmas: Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik and their children Christian and Isabella in 2009.
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles
2010
Prince Charles and Camilla’s 2010 Christmas card is après fun!
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles
2008
Prince Charles and Camilla chose a very casual image for their 2008 card.
The Danish royals card featured Christian, Isabella, and twins Josephine and Vincent.
2012
Twins make four: The Danish royals card for 2012 featured Christian, Isabella, and twins Josephine and Vincent.
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles
2011
Going strong: Prince Charles and Camilla’s 2011 Christmas card picture was a picture on the balcony at Duchess Catherine and Prince William’s wedding. Camilla’s granddaughter Eliza Lopes, who was one of the flower girls, also made an appearance.
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles
2012
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles’ 2012 Christmas card was a lovely shot of them on the royal barge during the Diamond Jubilee river pageant in June that year.
Charles and Camilla
2013
How sweet! This candid moment between Charles and Camilla made it onto their 2013 card.
The Princesses of Spain
2013
The princesses of Spain were starting to grow up in this touching card from 2013.
Charles and Camilla
2015
This relaxed Christmas card from Charles and Camilla was a fan favourite in 2015.
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene with their family
2016
This is one happy family! Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are pictured with their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.
Sweden’s royals with a Christmas card video
2017
Sweden’s Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel traded in an annual Christmas card for a video in 2017. It shows the family, including their two kids Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, playing in the snow outside Stockholm’s Haga Palace.
Meghan and Harry
2018
In 2018, Meghan and Harry picked a gorgeous photo capturing a special moment from their big royal wedding taken in May. The stunning image was a poignant one for the royals – their first Christmas as a married couple, and their last Christmas as a family of two – baby Archie joined the Sussex clan just five months later in May 2019.
Kate and Will with their family
2019
Meanwhile, the Cambridge clan didn’t fail to disappoint, sharing a gorgeous family picture taken at their Norfolk country home. Talk about all the warm fuzzies!
Charles and Camilla for Charles’ 70th birthday celebrations
2018
Charles and Camilla shared a lovely relaxed photo taken for Charles’ 70th birthday celebrations in 2018.
King Felippe with his family
2019
A more recent Christmas card from 2019 showed King Felipe posing with his daughters and Queen Letizia.
Meghan and Harry with Prince Archie
2019
In 2019, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry switched things up a tad with this gorgeous e-card (a very eco-friendly choice) – fans were thrilled to see little Archie front and centre as his parents joyfully look on.
The Cambridge family
2019
While the Cambridge’s didn’t publicly release an image in 2019, eagle eyed royal fans spotted this surfaced pic of the family sent to select recipients for Christmas. It looked to be taken in UK summer that year. Sitting atop a motorbike at their country residence Anmer Hall, the beautiful family looked relaxed in the sunshine.
The Cambridge family
2019
And on Christmas Day, Kensington Royal released this gorgeous candid snap of the young royals – captured by shutterbug Duchess Catherine herself, it provided a sweet insight into their family life.
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla
2019
Smooth as ever, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla released this cool as cucumber pic, which was originally snapped during a tour of Cuba in 2019.
Cambridge Christmas
2020
Another stunning family snap from the Cambridges in 2020.
Harry and Meghan
2020
Harry and Meghan opted for a more artistic approach in 2020 for their first Christmas after stepping down as senior royals.
Charles and Camilla
2020
Charles and Camilla shared this snap from the garden at their residence in Birkhall, Scotland for their 2020 card.
Princess Mary of Denmark
2020
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark shared this stunning solo portrait for her Christmas card in 2020.
The Royal Family
2021
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge posed with their children during a private trip to Jordan for their annual Christmas portrait in 2021.
Prince Charles and Camilla
2021
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s 2021 Christmas card featured a candid photo from Royal Ascot, which showed the future king helping his wife adjust her face mask.
Queen Rania of Jordan
2021
Queen Rania of Jordan shared this stunning photo with her husband, King Abdullah II, and their four childreen – who are all looking very grown up!
The Spanish Royals
2021
The Spanish royals shared another stunning card for Christmas 2021, featuring King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain posing with their children Crown Princess Leonor of Spain and Princess Sofia.
King Charles and Camilla
2022
King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort shared their wholesome 2022 Christmas Card to Instagram. The year marked Charles’ first Christmas as the new reigning monarch.
Prince and Princess of Wales
2022
Prince William and Kate Middleton did not disappoint with this adorable family photo featuring Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, Prince Louis, 4.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
2022
Royal watchers were disappointed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2022 Christmas Card did not feature two little red-haired Sussexes, Archie and Lillibet.
Prince William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis
2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales kept their 2023 Christmas Card fairly casual. The biggest takeaway? How much their kids have grown!
King Charles and Queen Camilla
2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla shared their Christmas card this year which included a beautiful portrait at their coronation.
52
Prince Harry and Meghan’s 2024 Christmas Card
2024
The Royals released a look at life with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and their furry friends.
53
Princess Anne’s Christmas Card
2024
The Princess Royal chose an image of her and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, from Garter Day in June for their Christmas card this year.
54
King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain
2024
The Royals paid tribute to the victims of the DANA storm in Valencia. The card is a photograph with Felipe, Letizia and their children Leonor and Infanta Sofia.
55
King Charles and Queen Camilla
2024
This year’s card was shared on the Royal Family’s social media account and was shared for Buckingham Palace.