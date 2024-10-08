Even though Princess Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is three years old, the public has rarely seen the little royal – a stark contrast from her cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Of course, the reason behind that is because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from official royal duties in March 2020 (long before Lilibet was born).

The Sussex’s 2021 Christmas card was the first official photo of Lilibet ever shared. (Image: Alexi Lubomirski) (Credit: (Image: Alexi Lubomirski))

This meant that Harry and Meghan were not obligated to participate in the classic post-birth photocall when Lilibet was born on June 2, 2021.

In fact, the first official photo of little Lilibet wasn’t shared until she was six months old and it was in the form of the Sussex’s 2021 Christmas card.

Since then, Harry and Meghan have scarcely shared pictures of their daughter so it’s understandable why royalists constantly want to know what Lilibet looks like now.

If this is you, read on to see every picture of Lilibet that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have publicly shared.

Newborn Prince Harry gently kisses a new born Lilibet in this sweet image that featured in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. Sleeping The docuseries Harry & Meghan featured this adorable picture of Lilibet sleeping. Sleeping A young Lilibet sleeping in a custom onesie; again, this image appeared in Harry & Meghan. Swaddled and sleeping This image of Meghan and little Lilibet all swaddled up was also in Harry & Meghan. Helping Lilibet walk Harry and Meghan help Lilibet walk in this still of Harry & Meghan footage. Previous Native ad body. Who Prince Harry and Duchess Megan’s daughter Lillibet look like Next First birthday The official photo of Lilibet that was shared in honour of her first birthday. Family photo This lovely image of the whole family – Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet – appeared in Harry & Meghan. Shared in documentary This is one of the most recent photo of Lilibet that’s been shared to date, and it featured in Harry & Meghan. 2023 Princess Lilibet was spotted at a ‘4th of July’ parade in 2023 with mum, Meghan. The little princess was wearing a blue dress and red Dorothy-esque shoes.