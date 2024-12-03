Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relationship timeline

Meghan and Harry welcome their first child, baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.

In a statement released by the Sussexes, “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

(Credit: Getty)

14 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their royal exit January, 2020

Following intense media coverage and online harassment, the pair decide to step down as senior members of the royal family.

Shared to their Instagram, the couple say:

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

(Credit: Getty) 17 Tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey March, 2021 After the decision to step down from royal duties, the pair make an official public reappearance on Oprah's television special, Oprah with Meghan and Harry. The interview unpacks Meghan's struggling with her mental health, as well as their concern for feeling vulnerable and unsafe with no sense of support. "That was really hard to reconcile because it was only once we were married and everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family. They weren't willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband," Meghan told Oprah. In the Apple TV+ series The Me You Can't See, Prince Harry opened up to Oprah once again about his helplessness in terms of protecting Meghan and his family from the media and paparazzi. "We get followed. Photographed, chased, harassed. The clicking of cameras and the flashes of the cameras makes my blood boil. It makes me angry and takes me back to what happened to my Mum and what I experienced as a kid. Not just traditional media, but also social media platforms as well. I felt completely helpless," Harry shared. In the heartbreaking conversation, and the extreme toll of everything on Meghan, she shared that at the height of everything "she didn't want to be alive anymore." (Credit: Netflix, Harry & Meghan docuseries) 18 Princess Lilibet is born June, 2021 After the viral interview that shocked the nation, months later, Meghan and Harry welcome their daughter into the world at Santa Barbara Cottage hospital in California. Her name, "Lilibet Diana," honours her paternal grandmother, Diana, and the pet name of great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. This image is featured in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, with Harry holding his newborn girl. (Credit: Getty) 19 They release Harry & Meghan: An African Journey October, 2021 Harry and Meghan release their documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. The documentary gives us an insight into their royal tour in South Africa with a first glimpse of baby Archie. We also get a look into the intense media scrutiny, with Meghan telling interviewer Tom Bradby, "When I first met my now husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy. But my British friends said to me: 'I'm sure he's great. But you shouldn't do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life.' With Meghan telling her friends, "What are you talking about? That doesn't make any sense. I'm not in the tabloids." Meghan comments that she was naive, and that she did not understand the complications that she would face from the media.