Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relationship timeline

Having met in October 2016, to now – with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s love story is one for the ages.
Starting with a blind date, that ‘spoiler alert’ went really well, to their famous royal exit to focus on family life, the couple have shared quite the journey.
In one of her first big interviews to Vanity Fair Magazine in 2017, Meghan stated, “We’re two people who are really happy and in love.”
They have had quite the journey, so here is a timeline of the couple’s relationship thus far:
01
Harry and Meghan meet through a mutual friend
July, 2016
Prince Harry and Suits actress, Meghan Markle, first connect through a mutual friend.
“Meghan and I met over Instagram. I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had a video of the two of them, like a Snapchat, with dog ears. That was the first thing. I was like, ‘Who is that?'” Harry says.
After exchanging a few messages on Instagram, the two organise to meet up in London on a blind date.
02
The pair jet off to Africa
August, 2016
After the magic of their first date, Harry worked on Meghan to join him in Botswana, on what would turn out to be a pretty great third date.
The pair grew closer than ever from this trip camping under the stars together in tents.
“It was all so overwhelming to be out there in our little tent and in the middle of the night, just hear this rustling and go see a shadow and be like, What is that? It’s like an elephant munching leaves above the tent in the shadow,” Meghan shared in their Netflix documentary. “I’m like, ‘Are we safe? Is it fine?’ And he’s (Harry’s) like, ‘We’re fine. I promise I’ll keep you safe.’ And I believed him.”
The following day, news broke of their relationship, and the rumour mill began.
03
Kensington Palace release a statement confirming their relationship
November, 2016
Following the rumours from their recent Botswana trip, Kensington Palace released a statement via social media, confirming their relationship.
The statement includes the following, “His girlfriend, Meghan Markle has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment… Prince Harry is worried about Ms Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her,” the statement reads. “It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms Markle should be subjected to such a storm.”
04
They attend their first public event as a couple
May, 2017
Meghan attended charity polo event in Ascot to cheer on her partner, Prince Harry.
The two were seen after the event smitten and more in love than ever.
05
They meet eachother’s family
September, 2017
Meghan and Harry make an appearance in Toronto for the Invictus Games hosted by Harry, where Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland joins. Later in September, Harry introduces Meghan to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
06
Harry proposes
November, 2017
Kensington Palace announces the news of the engagement of Meghan and Harry.
Proposing with a ring with a centre diamond sourced from Botswana, where their romance blossomed, along with diamonds from his late mother, Princess Diana’s collection, Harry got down on one knee.
Following the statement from Kensington Palace, the newly engaged couple make an appearance on BBC for their first joint interview.
‘It was just so sweet and natural and very romantic,’ Meghan says. ‘He got on one knee. As a matter of fact, I could barely let (him) finish proposing. I was like, ‘Can I say yes now?”
07
Meghan spends Christmas with the royal family
December, 2027
Meghan joins Prince Harry and the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham. The festivities started on Christmas Eve with a family lunch and church service.
08
Harry and Meghan share a private wedding ceremony at home
May, 2018
“Three days before our wedding, we got married – no one knows that – but we called the Archbishop and said, ‘This thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us,'” Meghan shared. “So the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”
Meghan revealed this in her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.
09
Harry and Meghan get married
May, 2018
Meghan receives her official royal title, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The couple have their ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Meghan stuns crowds, in an incredible long sleeve dress made by British fashion designer, Claire Waight Keller – director of the fashion house Givenchy.
Harry and Meghan marry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in a star-studded ceremony that becomes the most watched royal wedding in the world.
10
Harry and Meghan’s major appearance as newlyweds
July, 2018
The newlyweds join the royal family for the first public appearance since their marriage as they stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to view a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF).
11
Meghan is pregnant with their first child
October, 2018
Kensington Palace release a statement confirming the pregnancy of Meghan Markle.
“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019, their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”
12
Harry and Meghan move to Frogmore cottage
April, 2019
Following the announcement from Kensington Palace regarding the pair separating their offices from Prince William and Kate Middleton, the couple have moved to Frogmore Cottage. Their offices have now moved from Kensington Palace to Buckingham Palace.
13
Prince Archie is born
May, 2019
Meghan and Harry welcome their first child, baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.
In a statement released by the Sussexes, “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”
14
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their royal exit
January, 2020
Following intense media coverage and online harassment, the pair decide to step down as senior members of the royal family.
Shared to their Instagram, the couple say:
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.
It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.
We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”
15
Meghan Markle suffers a miscarriage
July, 2020
In Meghan and Harry’s Netflix documentary, she discusses her miscarriage that occurred in July, 2020. Meghan spoke of the high stress factors in her life at that time, including the issues with her father and the media coverage around this and moving into their new Santa Barbara home.
Harry commented on this saying, “I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did,” referencing Britain’s Mail on Sunday.
16
The couple announce their Netflix deal
September, 2020
Meghan and Harry announce that they will be creating projects for Netflix.
A statement from the couple was released as follows, “Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience and the need for connection. Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”
They added, “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”
17
Meghan is pregnant with their second child
February, 2021
The couple took to Instagram, sharing an image of Meghan lying down in the grass with her head in Harry’s lap, showing her new baby bump.
17
Tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey
March, 2021
After the decision to step down from royal duties, the pair make an official public reappearance on Oprah’s television special, Oprah with Meghan and Harry.
The interview unpacks Meghan’s struggling with her mental health, as well as their concern for feeling vulnerable and unsafe with no sense of support.
“That was really hard to reconcile because it was only once we were married and everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family. They weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband,” Meghan told Oprah.
In the Apple TV+ series The Me You Can’t See, Prince Harry opened up to Oprah once again about his helplessness in terms of protecting Meghan and his family from the media and paparazzi.
“We get followed. Photographed, chased, harassed. The clicking of cameras and the flashes of the cameras makes my blood boil. It makes me angry and takes me back to what happened to my Mum and what I experienced as a kid. Not just traditional media, but also social media platforms as well. I felt completely helpless,” Harry shared.
In the heartbreaking conversation, and the extreme toll of everything on Meghan, she shared that at the height of everything “she didn’t want to be alive anymore.”
18
Princess Lilibet is born
June, 2021
After the viral interview that shocked the nation, months later, Meghan and Harry welcome their daughter into the world at Santa Barbara Cottage hospital in California.
Her name, “Lilibet Diana,” honours her paternal grandmother, Diana, and the pet name of great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
This image is featured in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, with Harry holding his newborn girl.
19
They release Harry & Meghan: An African Journey
October, 2021
Harry and Meghan release their documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. The documentary gives us an insight into their royal tour in South Africa with a first glimpse of baby Archie.
We also get a look into the intense media scrutiny, with Meghan telling interviewer Tom Bradby, “When I first met my now husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy. But my British friends said to me: ‘I’m sure he’s great. But you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life.’ With Meghan telling her friends, “What are you talking about? That doesn’t make any sense. I’m not in the tabloids.”
Meghan comments that she was naive, and that she did not understand the complications that she would face from the media.
20
They attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
September, 2022
Meghan and Harry reunite with the royals at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Balmoral Castle.
21
Their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan premieres
December, 2022
The couple release their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which gives glimpses into their life with the struggles in the royal family, as well as adjusting into family life and their current lifestyle in America.
22
Harry releases his memoir, Spare
January, 2023
The Prince releases his memoir revealing one shock after another, including recounting his mother’s last moments, the physical fight he had with his brother Prince William and the moment that he knew that his family needed to step away from the royal family.
23
The pair head to Nigeria
May, 2024
The couple visit Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games, which is a international sporting event founded by Prince Harry. The visit saw the royals playing with locals, along with educating locals about sports, mental health programs and more.
