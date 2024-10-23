‘Total crap’: New backlash against Meghan Markle

Since leaving the royal family Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have given everything a go, from TV series to podcasts, books to jam-making. But not everybody is impressed.

In fact legendary editor, Tina Brown, is horrified about the mess the pair are making and she’s laid into Meghan calling all her ideas “crap,” in a new interview on The Ankler podcast.

“The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world. She’s flawless about getting it all wrong. She really is,” Tina said.

Meghan Markle has faced fresh criticism about her life away from the royal family. (Credit: Getty)

Tina was the former editor of both Vanity Fair and the New Yorker, and author of best-selling royal biographies, The Diana Chronicles and The Palace Papers. She also personally knew Princess Diana, lunching with her weeks before her death.

But while she has a lot of time for the royals, she is scathing of Meghan and, what she sees as, her manipulation of Prince Harry.

She calls Harry “naive” and a “lamb to the slaughter,” and says he followed Meghan “blindly” and “like a child” thinking she knew it all and could make them Hollywood stars.

“The thing about Harry is he’s very good at being Prince Harry,” she said. “And that’s the tragedy of all of this, is that he is the most talented member of the royal family, without doubt, in terms of being a prince, which is all he does know how to do.”

Tina Brown has previously said Harry and Meghan are ‘addicted to drama’. (Credit: Getty)

It’s not the first time Tina has laid into the Sussexes, having previously dubbed the couple as being “addicted to drama” and branding their exit from the royal family as a “disaster”.

But these new comments come as the pair appear to be floundering in the wake of several failed projects.

While they enjoyed a huge ratings success with their Harry & Meghan docu-series for Netflix, Meghan’s next idea – a childrens’ series titled Pearl – was axed before it even got off the ground.

Similarly, her podcast, Archetypes, which launched in 2022, did well for its first series before dropping off and not being renewed for a second.

“Unfortunately, she made every mistake in the book, and she’s kind of run out of road,” Tina said.

“Her issue is that she doesn’t listen. She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn’t follow it. She does what she wants to do. And all of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately.”

The one thing Meghan does still reportedly have up her sleeve is a tell-all memoir that she’s been working on since her departure from the royal firm.

Following Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, Meghan is reportedly working on her own tell-all book. (Credit: Getty)

Instead of releasing it now though, she is supposedly keeping it on ice in case it’s needed as retaliation in future.

According to UK royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, the 43-year-old’s version of events will “remain a potential weapon in her back pocket if she ever feels the need to seek some sort of revenge.”

The memoir is understood to explain Meghan’s mental health struggles and decision to step away as senior members of the royal family in more detail than Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare did.

The Sussexes signed a lucrative four-book deal with Penguin Random House in 2021.

So far, they have published two novels through the partnership—Prince Harry’s Spare and Meghan’s children’s story The Bench.

With her now on the cusp of launching her latest project, a homewares and lifestyle company titled American Riviera Orchard, its success or failure could tie into an earlier or later release of this rumoured memoir.

Watch this space…

