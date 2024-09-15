Prince Harry’s inheritance horror: ‘It’s my money, Meghan!’

It is supposed to be the birthday party to end all birthday parties, designed to re-establish Prince Harry and Meghan as two of the world’s key power players – and a chance to show their celebrity neighbours what they’re made of.



But at the time of going to press, Woman’s Day learns that rather than go all out with a million-dollar bash, Prince Harry, who turned 40 on September 15, has told his wife Meghan, 43, to scale back the plans to an intimate gathering of close friends at their $20 million Californian mansion.



“For months leading up to Harry’s birthday, Montecito was buzzing with party preparations and Meghan told pals they want to have a huge proper Hollywood party for his 40th. Clearly this was important to her. She’s keen to showcase her ‘happy husband’ and their perfect star-studded glam life in California,” a showbiz insider tells.

Meghan was planning a mega-bash, but Harry was having none of it! (Image: Backgrid, AAP)

PRINCE HARRY THE PARTY-POOPER

“However just a few weeks ago, all party talk died off and the early enthusiasm had completely fizzled out, most likely after Harry found out his old pals from the UK might not attend.



“Meanwhile Meghan’s apparently struggling to get A-listers there! With just a few days to go, she’d only got a confirmed RSVP from Ellen and Portia. So who knows what’s going to happen in Sussex county on the big day, but the original plan was to have a garden party at the house with full catering, marquees, a string quartet and a mini concert with Chris Martin on the mic.”



Adding to the drama, Harry’s royal cousins were remaining on the fence about whether they intended to fly over.



“Harry did invite Beatrice and Eugenie and even asked his father if he’d like to give a Zoom speech, but Harry’s getting the message loud and clear – unless it’s something to do with Archie and Lilibet, the royals aren’t so interested. It’s the same with Posh and Becks, who are now key members of Team Wales. It’s highly unlikely they’d consider rocking the boat just to attend Harry’s birthday party.”

The invites went out to an A-list crowd and a select group of royals. (Image: Getty)

SPEND, SPEND, SPEND!

According to our sources, the guest list isn’t the only thing causing headaches. Meghan’s desire to “put on a good show” is coming with a hefty price tag – something she is hoping Harry’s soon-to-be-acquired family inheritance – rumoured to be the monster sum of $16 million as part of the Queen Mother’s secretive will – could bankroll!



“Harry was shocked when he saw how much money she wanted to blow on his big bash, but Meghan insisted he deserved it, thanks to his inheritance.



“With everything they’ve been through in the last few years Meghan just assumed Harry wouldn’t mind spending a chunk of that money to properly celebrate his milestone, and even planned a lavish boys’ getaway with his friends in the mountains,” spills the insider.



“But Harry told her in no uncertain terms not to waste the money. He wants to put the inheritance away for their future, especially for Archie [five] and Lili [three]. For Harry the 40th is just another reminder of the friends and family he’s lost over the last few years and he just wants to spend his big day with her and the kids.”



As the prince tells People magazine, “The best gift I’ve ever been given is, without doubt, my kids… [I] love being their dad.”