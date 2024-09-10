Is Prince Harry planning a secret escape to New York?

When the King’s public relations team quashed reports he’d secretly snapped up a $9.8 million apartment in Manhattan’s Billionaires’ Row in July, the story quickly disappeared.

But last week, murmurings of the million-dollar hideaway resurfaced again, begging the question, why is King Charles so at pains to keep the purchase a secret? With rumours flying it could be to do with his son Prince Harry and his struggling marriage to wife Meghan Markle.

It’s certainly not unusual for the British royal family to own property in other countries, which are often used as official residences for Commonwealth consulates, and this could be the reason for Charles’ purchase.



Indeed, at the time of her death in 2022 it was reported the late Queen Elizabeth II had amassed an impressive real estate portfolio in the American city with 24 residences across Manhattan.

Mystery surrounds the new New York apartment King Charles has bought, sparking rumours it could be for Prince Harry. (Image: Getty)

PRINCE HARRY’S HIDEAWAY

But another growing theory is that the King, 75, could’ve bought the property as an olive branch of sorts for his son Prince Harry, 39, while he navigates difficulties in his marriage to Duchess Meghan.

“There’s no doubt a big change is going on for Harry and Meghan. Everything they do, everything they try, rarely does it work out how they want it and the cracks have been showing for some time.

“This isn’t just about their awkward body language, he’s not a skilled actor like her and he can’t hide his discomfort with how things are. Harry’s not the first Brit to become disillusioned with California, so it’s no surprise to hear he’s looking for an exit,” shares the royal insider.

Charles bought the $9.8 million apartment in Manhattan’s Billionaires’ Row in July. (Image: Instagram)

OPERATION BRING PRINCE HARRY IN FROM THE COLD

The UK media is abuzz with reports that the duke is turning away from Hollywood publicists and reaching out to “seek counsel from his old friends and associates”, as he makes plans to end his US exile, with his old friends said to be plotting operation “Bring Harry in From The Cold”.

“He is clearly reaching out thinking, ‘I need to do something different because what I’m doing is clearly not working.’ In short, he is rethinking the way he operates,” a source told Mail On Sunday, amid claims that Harry feels he has lost his way and dislikes being overshadowed by Meghan, 43, in public.

According to The Sun’s royal reporter, Meghan took centrestage during their recent visits to Nigeria and Colombia.

“Harry looked a little bit grumpy… he perhaps looked a bit like ‘the spare’.”

Friends in the UK say Prince Harry is reaching out to them, amid speculation he’s fed up with his life in California with wife Meghan Markle. (Image: Getty)

IS THIS THE END?

Our source adds, “Harry’s simply looking for a change, which is why it’s no coincidence we’re hearing King Charles has bought a bolthole in New York.

“It’s halfway between London and Montecito and gives him a base away from Meghan and her minions,” our source spills.

“Harry’s going to New York this month, so it will be interesting to see where he actually stays.

“If Charles has bought this pad to give Harry some space, don’t be surprised if he arrives with more suitcases than he leaves with. It’s possible he’ll be setting it up as an escape option should things get tough with Meghan.”