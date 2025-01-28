Is Prince Harry eyeing a UK homecoming?

Prince Harry is reportedly contemplating a return to the United Kingdom, sparking speculation about a potential reconciliation with his royal family.

After his monumental court case win over The Sun, where he received an apology and a hefty eight-figure payout for their “serious intrusion” into his private life, reports have emerged suggesting it has brought him some closure.

This year marks the 27th anniversary of their beloved mum’s passing. (Image: Getty)

Harry’s lawyers are soon set to go one further and appeal a High Court judgement upholding a decision to downgrade his UK security, and a friend of the Duke of Sussex allegedly told HELLO! that “The goal for Prince Harry is simple. He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and so he can help support his patronages and their important work.”

If his lawyers are successful, it’s likely Harry could finally bring his family back to his home country for the first time since 2022.

“The next case is fundamentally important to him in terms of his family,” the source added.

A CHANGE OF HEART?

Princess Diana would’ve ended the brothers’ feud long ago. (Image: Getty)

Harry’s recent surprise visit to the UK in September to attend the WellChild Awards came amid reports that he is seeking advice from former aides and confidantes “from his old life” as he contemplates ending his “US exile” and rehabilitating his image.

According to the Mail, it seems to be just the latest move in his bid to begin a new chapter and reconcile with his family. It could potentially see him “initiate a partial return to the royal fold”.

“Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates,” said the source.

“He is clearly reaching out thinking, ‘I need to do something different because what I’m doing is clearly not working.’ In short, he is rethinking the way he operates.”

The insider stressed that Harry, along with his wife Meghan Markle, “are not seeking a permanent return” to the UK, however.

It’s reported that at least one of those approached by Harry is a trusted confidante “from the old school”, and that the Duke is said to be open to ideas, including a return to “very low-key royal duties”.

That is, the insider added, “if certain members of the family could find it in themselves to allow it.”

And – if Prince William apologises. A recent source has claimed that Harry would be open to a temporary role within the firm to “help out” if King Charles asked him to. That is, if his brother says he’s sorry.

A YEARNING FOR THE PAST

“Things haven’t worked out how he wanted”. (Image: Getty)

Recent reports also indicate that Prince Harry is feeling nostalgic for his old life in Britain. He’s missing the camaraderie of the English lifestyle he left behind.

According to a friend of the Duke of Sussex, he comes across as frustrated by how things have worked out since his move to the US.

“He’s an angry boy. Things haven’t turned out how he wanted,” the friend claimed.

“I think he misses being over here desperately and wants to be admired more. Anyone who knows him feels he’d rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate.”

And another source, who has known Harry since his teenage years, said, “He has ended up isolated from his family and most of his old mates, in an environment where your friendships are not like the ones you forged as a young man.

“He used to love a night out in the pub and hanging out in the country with friends.”

