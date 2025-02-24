While the Wales family were on their annual summer break at their Norfolk holiday home in August last year, Prince William and Princess Catherine released a video message where William was sporting some rarely-seen facial hair.

Royal watchers chalked it up to the couple being relaxed while on holiday, but it seems the beard is here to stay as the Prince of Wales has since rocked his new look to multiple official events.

Prince William was first seen with his facial hair in a video message posted in August. (Credit: Instagram)

Fans quickly flocked to social media to make their opinions on William’s beard known – and not everyone is happy about it.

Who knew that something as simple as facial hair could spark such a fierce debate?

Some royal watchers have claimed the prince looks “dashing” and “handsome”, while others have made their dislike known.

But, according to former royal aide Jason Knauf, Princess Catherine is a fan of her husband’s new look!

“If she didn’t like it, it wouldn’t be there. I could tell you that!,” he quipped during an interview on 60 Minutes Australia.

While attending the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell on 12 September, Prince William was once again sporting his new look. It marked the first time the Prince of Wales rocked his beard to an official royal event.

The heir to the British throne was at the event to watch the RAF cadets graduate, but many royal watchers were more focused on his facial hair.

“Here for the beard comments!! 😝 🔥,” someone wrote, while another commented, “With all due respect Your Highness the prince of Wales you are just taking our breath away with this beard 😍😍😍 pls keep it🥰🥰🥰.”

Many other fans echoed these sentiments with people writing, “He looks even more handsome with a beard! ✨,” and, “William needs to keep the beard! Very dashing!”

The majority of comments saw people expressing their love of the beard, but not everyone was happy to see the Prince of Wales sporting facial hair at a public engagement.

Wills has continued to sport his beard at multiple events. (Credit: Getty)

“Please shave,” someone begged, while another added, “Get a shave. You’re a King in waiting.”

Some people even tried to hit close home, commenting, “Your brother grows a better beard ✨🎤,” and, “William shave it off. Makes you look old!”

We’ll have to wait and see whether the Prince decides to keep the facial hair or retire it from public life!

