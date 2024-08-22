As heir to the British throne, William, Prince of Wales is expected to undertake numerous royal duties.

But after his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales‘ recent cancer diagnosis, the family decided to take their annual summer break to spend quality time together away from the public eye.

William has been spending time with his family for the past month. (Image: Getty)

It’s believed that the Wales family recently spent some time at Balmoral while George, Charlotte and Louis were on their summer break for school, and it has been announced that Prince William will soon be returning to public duties following their holiday.

The Prince of Wales will be visiting Saatchi Gallery in London on 5 September to visit their exhibition called Homelessness: Reframed, which aims to show the complexities of homelessness to the public.

During his visit, the prince will meet with artists who contributed pieces to the project, as well as hear real-life stories from people who inspired the exhibition in the first place.

This official engagement coincides with an initiative close to William’s heart, with the royal launching Homewards in 2023.

Later this year, a new documentary about the Royal Foundation’s latest initiative will be released, showcasing the positive impact Homewards has had in the United Kingdom.

William’s next official duty is on 18 April. (Image: Getty)

When Catherine first announced her cancer diagnosis, sources told PEOPLE that William would return to official duties following the children’s return to school in a “balanced, measured way”, and would depend on the needs of the Princess of Wales.

It’s reported that family members from both sides have been helping Kate and William to cope with the situation.

While classes were on, Catherine’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton have been assisting the Wales’ with school drop-offs.

“Her parents are an enduring factor in the upbringing of their grandchildren,” a palace insider previously told PEOPLE.

William and George spent some time together at a football match last week. (Image: Getty)

Whilst the Prince of Wales tried to maintain a low profile during his one-month break from public duties, William was accompanied by his eldest son Prince George at an Aston Villa football match on 11 April.

The father-son duo appeared in good spirits at the match, with the pair seen smiling, clapping and reacting to moments throughout the game.