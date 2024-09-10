Catherine, Princess of Wales, announces she’s finished chemotherapy

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has delighted the nation with her announcement on 10 September 2024 that she has finished chemotherapy and is doing what she “can to stay cancer free”.

The mum-of-three posted a beautiful family video on Instagram where she revealed her positive health update alongside her husband Prince William, their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, her parents and even the family dog.

The intimate video is considered a first for the Royal Family. (Image: Instagram)

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” Catherine begins.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life, as you know it, can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.

“With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

Catherine shares that her journey with cancer has shone light on what’s really important in life – the things that are often taken for granted.

“The simple, yet important, things in life”. (Image: Instagram)

“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple, yet important, things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved,” she said before updating on her cancer journey.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus,” the Princess said.

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

“Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life,” she said, before sharing gratitude for the outpouring of support she and her family have received.

“William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.

William has been Kate’s rock during this challenging time. (Image: Instagram)

“To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand.

“Out of darkness, can come light so let that light shine bright,” she concluded.

CATHERINE’S CANCER STORY

On 23 March 2024, Catherine confirmed her cancer diagnosis and shared details about her treatment in a video message uploaded to social media.

The news comes after months of rumours swirled about the 42-year-old’s disappearance from public life following her abdominal surgery in January.

Catherine’s Full Statement:

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery,” Kate Middleton’s video began.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful.

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.

“It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.

“My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.

“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone,” the Princess of Wales concluded.

According to a friend of Kate’s who spoke with The Sunday Times, the mother-of-three wrote “every word” of her emotional speech.

“It allowed her to speak directly to the public who, overwhelmingly, have always been with her and her family and who don’t buy into the noise and gossip.

“It was all her, she wrote every word of it, it came together very quickly,” the source said.

Following the announcement, a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace has confirmed King Charles III is “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did.”

Charles is also currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, and he and his wife Queen Camilla “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time”.

The King has “remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” the spokesperson added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also shared a public statement of support for Catherine.

The Princess of Wales’ brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle “wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Catherine and her husband Prince William have released their first joint statement since her cancer announcement, with the Wales couple saying they have been “enormously touched” by the love and support they have received since the news was shared.